Husky Inu (HINU) Crosses The $0.000200 Mark, Rises To $0.00020037

2025/08/26 21:41
Husky Inu (HINU) has crossed the $0.000200 mark after the latest price increase, rising from $0.00019979 to $0.00020037. The price jump is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. 

Husky Inu is also closing in on the $900,000 funding milestone, and has raised $883,479 so far. 

Husky Inu (HINU) has crossed the $0.000200 price level after its latest price increase, rising from $0.00019979 to $0.00020037. The price increase is part of the project's pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The pre-launch phase aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as the launch date approaches. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project's roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion. 

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth. 

Closing In On The Latest Fundraising Milestone 

The project is also nearing its latest fundraising milestone. The project has raised $883,479 so far, and could cross the $900,000 mark this month. The project adopted a dynamic and progressive pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. Thanks to this dynamic strategy, Husky Inu crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

A New Cryptocurrency Exchange 

Husky Inu announced the launch of SwapCrypto.com on August 4. SwapCrypto.com is the Husky Inu ecosystem’s very own cryptocurrency exchange. The launch was a significant step for the Husky Inu ecosystem, reinforcing its commitment to provide value to its nascent user base and building real-world utility. Unlike other memecoins that depend on hype and speculation, Husky Inu is dedicated to its utility and long-term vision. Instead of becoming just another memecoin, it is creating the infrastructure to give its community the tools to engage with digital finance. SwapCrypto.com enhances Husky Inu’s growing ecosystem and solidifies its position in an increasingly competitive DeFi ecosystem. 

The new platform offers several features, including, 

  • Support for over 500 cryptocurrencies. 

  • Quick transactions with real-time exchange rates.

  • No account for KYC for crypto swaps. 

  • 24/7 customer support. 

  • Non-custodial operations to prioritize privacy and control.

  • Credit and debit card integration to complete transactions on the platform

Visit the following links for more information on Husky Inu:

  • Website: Husky Inu Official Website

  • Twitter: Husky Inu Twitter

  • Telegram: Husky Inu Telegram

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
