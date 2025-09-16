Husky Inu (HINU) Gearing Up For Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase. The price jump will result in the value of the HINU token increasing from $0.00020628 to $0.00020688. Husky Inu’s pre-launch phase officially began on April 1. 

The project is also closing in on the $900,000 fundraising milestone, and has raised $891,783 so far. 

Husky Inu (HINU) Set For Next Price Jump 

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, which is set to occur in just under ten hours, as its pre-launch phase continues. The latest price increase will see the HINU token rise from its current value of $0.00020628 to $0.00020688. The project’s regular price increases are part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The HINU token’s value was $0.00015000 at the beginning of the pre-launch phase. Since then, it has registered several price increases, utilizing a dynamic pricing system.

Husky Inu’s pre-launch phase picks up where the presale left off, helping empower the fledgling Husky Inu community and allowing the project to continue its fundraising efforts. It is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion. The pre-launch phase uses a progressive token pricing strategy to reward early project backers and promote transparent growth. 

Fundraising Milestone 

Husky Inu was widely expected to reach the $900,000 fundraising goal in August. However, the pace of fundraising has slowed down as markets face volatility and selling pressure. 

Husky Inu has raised $891,783 so far, thanks to a dynamic pricing strategy. Husky Inu adopted this strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to its dynamic strategy, Husky Inu has raised $886,522 so far, and could reach $900,000 before the end of the month. The project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

FOMC Meeting Begins 

The FOMC meeting began with expectations that the Federal Reserve could announce a 25-basis-point rate cut, thanks to worsening economic data. The rate cut could be announced on Wednesday after the Fed held rates steady for five consecutive FOMC meetings. The expected rate cut comes amid an alarming deterioration in US economic data, particularly the labor market. JM Financial stated in a note, 

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

PANews reported on September 16th that Sky tweeted that over 75% of the MKR supply has completed the upgrade to SKY. Regarding the penalties for delayed upgrades to SKY, a governance vote will be held on September 18th. If passed, the penalties will take effect on September 22nd.
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.0728+0.66%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006107-0.77%
MAY
MAY$0.0429-0.53%
PANews2025/09/16 23:17
Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on September 16 that according to Whale Alert, at 23:06 Beijing time, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum blockchain, worth approximately US$1.0006 billion.
PANews2025/09/16 23:10
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 16th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $189 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $48.71 million in long positions and $140 million in short positions. The total liquidated amount for BTC was $13.4356 million, and the total liquidated amount for ETH was $59.6831 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,382.63+1.42%
Ethereum
ETH$4,477.37-0.35%
PANews2025/09/16 23:30
Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

Tether Treasury destroys 2 billion USDT on Tron

BlackRock Bitcoin Spot ETF has exceeded $69.7 billion, accounting for 3.25% of the total BTC supply