Husky Inu (HINU) Gears Up For Next Price Jump As Markets Anticipate Rate Cuts

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for the next price jump of its pre-launch phase. The latest price increase will take the value of the HINU token from $0.00020508 to $0.00020568.

The project’s pre-launch phase commenced on April 1, following the conclusion of its presale. Meanwhile, markets have rallied as expectations of a rate cut grow after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data.

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, which is set to occur in just over eleven hours, as its pre-launch phase continues. The latest price increase will see the HINU token rise from its current value of $0.00020508 to $0.00020568. The project’s regular price increases are part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The HINU token’s value was $0.00015000 at the beginning of the pre-launch phase. Since then, it has registered several price increases, utilizing a dynamic pricing system.

Husky Inu’s pre-launch phase picks up where the presale left off, helping empower the fledgling Husky Inu community and allowing the project to continue its fundraising efforts. It is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion. The pre-launch phase uses a progressive token pricing strategy to reward early project backers and promote transparent growth.

$900,000 This Month: A Possibility?

Husky Inu has raised $889,020 so far, thanks to a dynamic pricing strategy. Husky Inu adopted this strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to its dynamic strategy, Husky Inu has raised $886,522 so far, and could reach $900,000 before the end of the month. The project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

Markets Expect Rate Cut

Latest inflation data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the consumer price index (CPI) for August rose 0.4% against an expected 0.3%. However, the data aligns with the forecasted annual inflation rate of 0.29%. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.3% in August and 3.1% annually. The numbers were in line with forecasts, boosting investor sentiment.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is at its highest level since January. However, jobless claims also registered a sharp jump, rising to 263,000 against the expected 235,000.

Ongoing concerns about labor market weakness have strengthened the chances of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Markets believe there is an 11% chance the rate cut will be more than the expected 0.25%. The Koebeissi letter noted in a post on X that markets are pricing in a larger rate cut,

