Husky Inu (HINU) Reaches $0.00019979 After Weekend Price Increase

By: Cryptodaily
2025/08/25 23:32
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,013-7,67%
Overtake
TAKE$0,05+117,39%

Husky Inu (HINU) registered the latest price increase of its pre-launch phase over the weekend, rising from $0.00019921 to $0.00019979. The HINU token is closing in on the $0.00020 mark, with the next price increase set to take the price to $0.00020037.

Husky Inu is also closing in on the $900,000 fundraising milestone, raising $883,157 so far. The project could cross the $900,000 mark by the end of the month.

Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00019979

Husky Inu (HINU) registered the latest price increase of its pre-launch stage, rising from $0.00019921 to $0.00019979. The price increase is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The pre-launch phase aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as its launch date draws closer. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

The latest price increase is also significant because the next jump will see the value of the HINU token cross $0.00020, rising to $0.00020037.

The $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is also closing in on a major fundraising milestone, and could reach $900,000 by the end of the month. The project has raised $883,157 so far thanks to a dynamic pricing strategy. Husky Inu adopted this strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community.

Thanks to its dynamic strategy, Husky Inu has raised $881,570 so far, and could reach $900,000 before the end of the month. The project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

Crypto Market Starts Week In The Red

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency markets have started the new week in bearish territory, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other cryptocurrencies trading in the red. BTC lost momentum over the weekend after Friday’s impressive rally. With sellers in control, the flagship cryptocurrency is down nearly 3% over the past 24 hours, trading around $112,200. ETH registered a bigger decline after setting a new all-time high on Sunday, and is down nearly 4%, trading around $4,645. Ripple (XRP) is down over 2%, while Solana (SOL) is down over 5%, trading around $197. Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), Hedera (HBAR), Litecoin (LTC), Toncoin (TON), and Polkadot (DOT) also registered substantial declines.

Visit the following links for more information on Husky Inu:

  • Website: Husky Inu Official Website

  • Twitter: Husky Inu Twitter

  • Telegram: Husky Inu Telegram

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Source: Bitpush As an Ethereum Layer2 chain fully supported by Coinbase, the Base chain ecosystem is quietly gaining popularity. From Coinbase's own strategic integration of Base, to the trial of
DeepBook
DEEP$0,139159-8,09%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 07:30
Share
Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26,0944-4,76%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 16:31
Share
Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0,00703-3,69%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0573-15,11%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:35
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

Bitcoin Boom Could Send Strategy Stock Soaring, XRP Lawyer Claims