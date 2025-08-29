Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Move To $0.00020154

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up to close the week with its next price increase, marking a milestone in its pre-launch stage. The price jump will result in the value of the HINU token increasing from $0.00020095 to $0.00020154.

The project is nearing the $900,000 fundraising milestone. It was widely expected to reach $900,000 before the end of the month. However, a slowdown in fundraising means the community must wait for a few more days to reach the milestone.

Husky Inu (HINU) Gearing Up For Move To $0.00020154

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, which is set to occur in just over eleven hours, as its pre-launch phase continues. The latest price increase will see the HINU token rise from its current value of $0.00020095 to $0.00020154. The project’s regular price increases are part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The HINU token’s value was $0.00015000 at the beginning of the pre-launch phase. Since then, it has registered several price increases, utilizing a dynamic pricing system.

Husky Inu’s pre-launch phase picks up where the presale left off, helping empower the fledgling Husky Inu community and allowing the project to continue its fundraising efforts. It is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion. The pre-launch phase uses a progressive token pricing strategy to reward early project backers and promote transparent growth.

Hope For $900,000 In August Fading Fast

Interest in Husky Inu (HINU) continues despite recent market upheaval. However, the pace of fundraising has slowed down over the past week as markets face volatility and selling pressure. Bitcoin (BTC) registered a substantial drop, falling below $110,000, while Ethereum (ETH) slipped below $4,500 before rebounding. Other cryptocurrencies also registered notable declines at the beginning of the week before recovering to reclaim lost levels. As a result, HINU supporters must wait a little longer before the project reaches the $900,000 milestone.

Husky Inu has raised $884,561 so far, thanks to a dynamic pricing strategy. Husky Inu adopted this strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to its dynamic strategy, Husky Inu has raised $881,570 so far, and could reach $900,000 before the end of the month. The project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

SwapCrypto.com, A Significant Step For The Husky Inu Ecosystem

Husky Inu recently announced the launch of SwapCrypto.com, calling it a significant step for the project and its growing ecosystem. The launch reinforces its commitment to provide value to its nascent user base and build real-world utility. Unlike other memecoins that depend on hype and speculation, Husky Inu is dedicated to its utility and long-term vision. Instead of becoming just another memecoin, it is creating the infrastructure to give its community the tools to engage with digital finance. SwapCrypto.com enhances Husky Inu’s growing ecosystem and solidifies its position in an increasingly competitive DeFi ecosystem.

