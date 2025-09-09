Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00020449 As Markets Recover

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00020389 to $0.00020449. The price jump is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1.

Husky Inu’s next price increase will see the HINU token’s value rise to $0.00020508.

Husky Inu (HINU) has registered its latest price increase during its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00020389 to $0.00020449. The increase is the first increase this week. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1 and aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as the launch date approaches. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

Closing In On $900,000

The project is also closing in on the $900,000 fundraising milestone. The community expected HINU to cross $900,000 in August. However, a slowdown in funding, thanks to adverse market conditions, led to the project missing its target. The slowdown was attributed to rising volatility and selling pressure, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) falling to multi-month lows. Other cryptocurrencies also registered notable declines at the beginning of the week before recovering to reclaim lost levels.

However, with fundraising now back on track, the project is expected to quickly cross the $900,000 mark. Husky Inu has raised $888,298 so far thanks to a dynamic pricing strategy. Husky Inu adopted this strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to its dynamic strategy, Husky Inu has raised $885,923 so far, and could reach $900,000 before the end of the month. The project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

Crypto Markets Rebound

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market has made a strong recovery as its positive start to the week continues. Bitcoin (BTC) reclaimed the $112,000 level and is currently trading around $112,580, up nearly 1% over the past 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) is up marginally, trading around $4,350, while Ripple (XRP) is up nearly 1%. Solana (SOL) is trading around $216, while Dogecoin (DOGE) is up almost 3% at $0.245. Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), Hedera (HBAR), Litecoin (LTC), Toncoin (TON), and Polkadot (DOT) also registered notable increases.

