Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00020628 As Bitcoin (BTC) Slips Below $115,000

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/15 22:41
Bitcoin
Jump Tom
Husky Inu (HINU) registered the latest price jump of the pre-launch phase over the weekend, rising from $0.00020568 to $0.00020628. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, following the conclusion of its presale.

Husky Inu is also closing in on the $900,000 fundraising milestone, and has raised $890,685 so far.

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Latest Price Jump

Husky Inu (HINU) completed the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00020568 to $0.00020628. The price jump is the first this week as the project continues its highly successful pre-launch phase. The pre-launch phase began on April 1 and aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as the launch date approaches. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

$900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu has almost reached the $900,000 fundraising milestone. The project was widely expected to cross the $900,000 mark in August. However, a slowdown in funding, thanks to adverse market conditions, led to the project missing its target. The slowdown was attributed to rising volatility and selling pressure, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) falling to multi-month lows. Other cryptocurrencies also registered notable declines at the beginning of the week before recovering to reclaim lost levels.

However, with markets recovering, fundraising is back on track, and the project is expected to cross the $900,000 milestone soon. Husky Inu has raised $890,685 so far after adopting a dynamic pricing strategy. Husky Inu adopted this strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to its dynamic strategy, Husky Inu has raised $885,923 so far, and could reach $900,000 before the end of the month. The project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

Bitcoin (BTC) Dips Below $115,000

Sentiment around Bitcoin (BTC) was positive last week as the flagship cryptocurrency rallied to past $115,000 on Thursday. It reached an intraday high of $116,833 on Friday before settling at $116,106, ultimately rising 0.49%. However, selling pressure returned over the weekend as buyers lost momentum. As a result, the flagship cryptocurrency fell 0.12% on Saturday and 0.56% on Sunday, settling at $115,314. BTC rallied to an intraday high of $116,802 during the ongoing session. However, it lost momentum after reaching this level, with the price marginally down, trading below $115,000.

Visit the following links for more information on Husky Inu:

  • Website: Husky Inu Official Website

  • Twitter: Husky Inu Twitter

  • Telegram: Husky Inu Telegram

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

