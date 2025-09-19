Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00020748 As Bitcoin (BTC) Slips Below $117,000

Husky Inu (HINU) has experienced a notable price increase during its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00020688 to $0.00020748. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, after the conclusion of its highly successful presale.

Husky Inu is also closing in on the $900,000 milestone and has raised $892,509 so far.

Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00020748

Husky Inu (HINU) has just completed the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00020688 to $0.00020748. The project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, has seen regular price increases. It aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as the launch date approaches. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

$900,000 Milestone

The project is also closing in on the $900,000 fundraising milestone. The community expected HINU to cross $900,000 in August. However, a slowdown in funding, thanks to adverse market conditions, led to the project missing its target. The slowdown was attributed to rising volatility and selling pressure, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) falling to multi-month lows.

Bitcoin (BTC) Dips Below $117,000

The cryptocurrency market has registered a muted response to the Federal Reserve’s announcement of a 25 bps rate cut. Bitcoin (BTC) dipped to a low of $114,724 following the Fed’s announcement on Wednesday. However, it rebounded to reclaim $116,000 and settle at $116,484. The price rose 0.54% on Thursday to reclaim $117,000 and settle at $117,117. However, the flagship cryptocurrency is back in the red during the ongoing session, down nearly 1%, trading around $116,516.

Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) is down nearly 1%, while Ripple (XRP) is down almost 3%, trading around $3.04. Solana (SOL) has seen selling pressure intensify, with the price down 2%, while Dogecoin (DOGE) is down almost 3%, trading around $0.272.

