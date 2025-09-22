Husky Inu (HINU) completed the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase over the weekend, rising from $0.00020748 to $0.00020809. The project’s highly successful pre-launch phase began on April 1. Husky Inu is also closing in on the $900,000 milestone.Husky Inu (HINU) completed the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase over the weekend, rising from $0.00020748 to $0.00020809. The project’s highly successful pre-launch phase began on April 1. Husky Inu is also closing in on the $900,000 milestone.

Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00020809 After Weekend Price Jump

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/22 21:13
Husky Inu (HINU) completed the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase over the weekend, rising from $0.00020748 to $0.00020809. The project’s highly successful pre-launch phase began on April 1. Husky Inu is also closing in on the $900,000 milestone.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market has started the week deep in bearish territory, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other major tokens trading in the red.

Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00020809

Husky Inu (HINU) completed the latest price jump of its per-launch phase over the weekend, rising from $0.00020748 to $0.00020809. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, 2025, and has seen regular price increases. It aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as the launch date approaches. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

Husky Inu (HINU) Will Cross $900,000 This Week

Husky Inu is poised to surpass the $900,000 fundraising milestone this week, following several delays. The project was expected to cross the $900,000 mark in August. However, market upheaval and waning investor sentiment dampened the project’s fundraising efforts.

Husky Inu has raised $897,812 so far. The project’s dynamic pricing strategy has allowed it to raise funds efficiently without burdening its existing community. Husky Inu adopted this strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to its dynamic strategy, the project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

Markets Start Week In The Red

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market has started the week in the doldrums. The overall market cap is down nearly 4% as Bitcoin (BTC) and other tokens trade in the red. BTC is down almost 3% and is trading around $112,650. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) has registered a bigger decline and is down nearly 7%, trading around $4,180. Ripple (XRP) is down over 5%, while Solana (SOL) is down over 7%, trading around $221. Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest and most popular memecoin, has shed over 10% and trades around $0.239. Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), Hedera (HBAR), Litecoin (LTC), Toncoin (TON), and Polkadot (DOT) are also trading in bearish territory.

Visit the following links for more information on Husky Inu:

  • Website: Husky Inu Official Website

  • Twitter: Husky Inu Twitter

  • Telegram: Husky Inu Telegram

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

