Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00020869 As Pre-Launch Phase Continues

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/24 02:03
Husky Inu (HINU) has completed the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00020809 to $0.00020869. The pre-launch phase commenced on April 1, following the conclusion of the presale.

Husky Inu’s regular price increases have seen it raise $897,020 so far. The project could reach the $900,000 mark by the end of the week.

Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00020869

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00020809 to $0.00020869. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, picking up from where the presale left off. The regular price increases during the pre-launch phase have helped empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as the launch date approaches. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

The regular price increases and dynamic pricing strategy have also helped Husky Inu raise $897,020 so far, as it continues its march towards the $900,000 milestone. Husky Inu adopted this strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community.

The project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. Husky Inu reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

Crypto Market Rebounds

The cryptocurrency market has made a marginal recovery today, with its market cap up 0.32%. Markets faced a crash on Monday after registering the largest liquidation event since December 2024, with $1.7 billion in leveraged positions wiped out. Bitcoin (BTC) fell nearly 3% on Monday, while Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and other cryptocurrencies registered larger drops. However, prices have rebounded with BTC marginally up as it looks to reclaim $113,000. ETH is also marginally up as buyers look to push it above $4,200. Ripple (XRP) is up 1.40%, but Solana (SOL) is down over 1%, trading around $219.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has also recovered from Monday’s bloodbath, while Chainlink (LINK) is up almost 2%, trading around $21.81. However, Cardano remains marginally down, trading around $0.822. Stellar (XLM), Hedera (HBAR), Litecoin (LTC), and Polkadot (DOT) are also trading in positive territory. However, Toncoin (TON) is down almost 1%, trading around $2.82.

Visit the following links for more information on Husky Inu:

  • Website: Husky Inu Official Website

  • Twitter: Husky Inu Twitter

  • Telegram: Husky Inu Telegram

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

