Hut 8 and Gryphon Finalize Merger; American Bitcoin to List on Nasdaq

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 09:12
Key Points:
  • The merger of Hut 8 and Gryphon forms American Bitcoin, listing on Nasdaq.
  • Expected trading to commence in September 2025.
  • Institutional support includes Fidelity and Galaxy Digital.

American Bitcoin, supported by Hut 8 and Gryphon Digital Mining, plans a Nasdaq launch via full stock merger in early September, involves Trump family ties.

This move strengthens institutional Bitcoin mining presence in North America, highlighting potential market shifts and regulatory adjustments, bolstering transparency in cryptocurrency operations.

American Bitcoin Debuts on Nasdaq with $750M SPAC Valuation

Investors like Fidelity and Galaxy Digital are poised to support the venture through a SPAC transaction valued at $750M. The merger aims to enhance operational scale and leverage public market advantages. With over 9,000 BTC in custody, these entities showcase a robust infrastructural blueprint.

Market observers, including Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy and Willy Woo, an on-chain analyst, have highlighted institutional investments as fostering mainstream adoption. American Bitcoin’s commitments on transparency and compliance solidify confidence among regulators and the crypto community, despite mixed sentiment regarding centralized mining impacts.

Bitcoin Price Trends as American Bitcoin Enters the Market

Did you know? American Bitcoin’s Nasdaq debut follows precedents like Core Scientific’s SPAC listing in 2021, which induced short-term Bitcoin price volatility.

As per CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $111,987.24 with a total market cap of $2,229,992,298,138. Its 24-hour trading volume reaches $60,235,980,651, with a minor recent price uptick of 0.22%. Bitcoin’s market dominance solidifies at 57.56%, reflecting its significant stake in the cryptocurrency market dynamics as of August 28, 2025.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:38 UTC on August 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to insights from the Coincu research team, the merger and public listing may facilitate enhanced capital access and technological integrations, advancing the scaled Bitcoin infrastructure. By creating transparent mining records, American Bitcoin is setting a precedent for sustainable practices and market growth, despite potential initial volatility.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/american-bitcoin-nasdaq-listing/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:26
Coinstats2025/08/29 08:30
