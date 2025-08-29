Hut 8 and Gryphon Finalize Merger; American Bitcoin to List on Nasdaq

- The merger of Hut 8 and Gryphon forms American Bitcoin, listing on Nasdaq.
- Expected trading to commence in September 2025.
- Institutional support includes Fidelity and Galaxy Digital.
American Bitcoin, supported by Hut 8 and Gryphon Digital Mining, plans a Nasdaq launch via full stock merger in early September, involves Trump family ties.
This move strengthens institutional Bitcoin mining presence in North America, highlighting potential market shifts and regulatory adjustments, bolstering transparency in cryptocurrency operations.
American Bitcoin Debuts on Nasdaq with $750M SPAC Valuation
Investors like Fidelity and Galaxy Digital are poised to support the venture through a SPAC transaction valued at $750M. The merger aims to enhance operational scale and leverage public market advantages. With over 9,000 BTC in custody, these entities showcase a robust infrastructural blueprint.
Market observers, including Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy and Willy Woo, an on-chain analyst, have highlighted institutional investments as fostering mainstream adoption. American Bitcoin’s commitments on transparency and compliance solidify confidence among regulators and the crypto community, despite mixed sentiment regarding centralized mining impacts.
Bitcoin Price Trends as American Bitcoin Enters the Market
Did you know? American Bitcoin’s Nasdaq debut follows precedents like Core Scientific’s SPAC listing in 2021, which induced short-term Bitcoin price volatility.
As per CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $111,987.24 with a total market cap of $2,229,992,298,138. Its 24-hour trading volume reaches $60,235,980,651, with a minor recent price uptick of 0.22%. Bitcoin’s market dominance solidifies at 57.56%, reflecting its significant stake in the cryptocurrency market dynamics as of August 28, 2025.Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:38 UTC on August 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap
According to insights from the Coincu research team, the merger and public listing may facilitate enhanced capital access and technological integrations, advancing the scaled Bitcoin infrastructure. By creating transparent mining records, American Bitcoin is setting a precedent for sustainable practices and market growth, despite potential initial volatility.
Source: https://coincu.com/news/american-bitcoin-nasdaq-listing/