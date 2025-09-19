Hybrid crypto exchange GRVT completes $19 million Series A funding round led by ZKsync and Further Ventures

PANews reported on September 19th that GRVT, a hybrid decentralized exchange based on Ethereum's scaling layer ZKsync, has completed a $19 million Series A funding round led by ZKsync and Further Ventures, with participation from EigenCloud and 500 Global. The new funding will help GRVT expand its product offerings to include cross-exchange vaults, cross-chain interoperability, and plans to leverage EigenDA's programmable privacy features.

GRVT combines the user experience and regulatory compliance of a CEX with the self-custody features of a DEX. Its mainnet Alpha version launched on ZKsync in late 2024, expanding its trading portfolio from perpetual cryptocurrency contracts to spot and options. GRVT is currently applying for operating licenses in multiple jurisdictions and obtained a VASP license in Lithuania as early as 2023. Previously, GRVT raised approximately $14.3 million through multiple rounds of funding, including $2.2 million in a private token sale in March 2024.

Earlier on September 16, it was reported that Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, and the total amount of community rewards will account for 20% of the total token supply .