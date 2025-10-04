ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post HYPE and AVAX Whales Become Early Digitap Adopters — Its Cashback and Near-Zero Transfer Fees Spark Frenzy   appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Crypto investors are watching a clear shift in momentum. While Avalanche (AVAX) courts Wall Street through a $675 million SPAC merger and Hyperliquid’s HYPE token fights to hold its place in the perpetuals market, retail and whale investors alike are moving funds toward Digitap ($TAP). With near-zero transfer fees, cashback rewards, and staking up to 100% APR, Digitap’s presale has already sold over 40 million tokens, sparking a frenzy that could define the best crypto to buy in 2025. Why Holders Are Moving The appeal of big names like AVAX and HYPE is real — but it comes with baggage. Avalanche Treasury Co. announced it will go public through a SPAC merger and buy over $1 billion in AVAX tokens, giving it priority access to discounted sales from the Avalanche Foundation. While institutional backing pushed AVAX as high as $31.32, smaller holders worry about insider advantages and supply pressure as tens of millions of tokens shift into treasury hands. No doubt, Hyperliquid (HYPE) is still the most investable perpetual DEX according to analysts, commanding 62% of open interest. But its trading market share has collapsed from 45% to just 8% in weeks as rivals like Aster ballooned. That volatility leaves HYPE holders questioning whether long-term dominance can hold, even with strong fundamentals and innovations like HyperEVM and USDH. For many investors looking at alt coins to watch, these developments highlight the risk of overexposure to projects dominated by institutions or centralized actors. That’s why attention is now flowing into the best altcoins for 2025 with grassroots momentum — and Digitap is quickly climbing that list. From Fees to Features: Digitap’s Winning Formula Digitap ($TAP) is consumer-first by design. Instead of complex fee structures, it offers near-zero transfer costs, making cross-border transactions frictionless. And as the world’s first omni-bank… The post HYPE and AVAX Whales Become Early Digitap Adopters — Its Cashback and Near-Zero Transfer Fees Spark Frenzy   appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Crypto investors are watching a clear shift in momentum. While Avalanche (AVAX) courts Wall Street through a $675 million SPAC merger and Hyperliquid’s HYPE token fights to hold its place in the perpetuals market, retail and whale investors alike are moving funds toward Digitap ($TAP). With near-zero transfer fees, cashback rewards, and staking up to 100% APR, Digitap’s presale has already sold over 40 million tokens, sparking a frenzy that could define the best crypto to buy in 2025. Why Holders Are Moving The appeal of big names like AVAX and HYPE is real — but it comes with baggage. Avalanche Treasury Co. announced it will go public through a SPAC merger and buy over $1 billion in AVAX tokens, giving it priority access to discounted sales from the Avalanche Foundation. While institutional backing pushed AVAX as high as $31.32, smaller holders worry about insider advantages and supply pressure as tens of millions of tokens shift into treasury hands. No doubt, Hyperliquid (HYPE) is still the most investable perpetual DEX according to analysts, commanding 62% of open interest. But its trading market share has collapsed from 45% to just 8% in weeks as rivals like Aster ballooned. That volatility leaves HYPE holders questioning whether long-term dominance can hold, even with strong fundamentals and innovations like HyperEVM and USDH. For many investors looking at alt coins to watch, these developments highlight the risk of overexposure to projects dominated by institutions or centralized actors. That’s why attention is now flowing into the best altcoins for 2025 with grassroots momentum — and Digitap is quickly climbing that list. From Fees to Features: Digitap’s Winning Formula Digitap ($TAP) is consumer-first by design. Instead of complex fee structures, it offers near-zero transfer costs, making cross-border transactions frictionless. And as the world’s first omni-bank…

HYPE and AVAX Whales Become Early Digitap Adopters — Its Cashback and Near-Zero Transfer Fees Spark Frenzy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 23:17
Hyperliquid
HYPE$40.51-1.67%
Avalanche
AVAX$16.34-1.92%
NEAR
NEAR$1.955+3.98%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00000859-8.81%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.002707-10.57%
Crypto News

Crypto investors are watching a clear shift in momentum. While Avalanche (AVAX) courts Wall Street through a $675 million SPAC merger and Hyperliquid’s HYPE token fights to hold its place in the perpetuals market, retail and whale investors alike are moving funds toward Digitap ($TAP).

With near-zero transfer fees, cashback rewards, and staking up to 100% APR, Digitap’s presale has already sold over 40 million tokens, sparking a frenzy that could define the best crypto to buy in 2025.

Why Holders Are Moving

The appeal of big names like AVAX and HYPE is real — but it comes with baggage.

Avalanche Treasury Co. announced it will go public through a SPAC merger and buy over $1 billion in AVAX tokens, giving it priority access to discounted sales from the Avalanche Foundation. While institutional backing pushed AVAX as high as $31.32, smaller holders worry about insider advantages and supply pressure as tens of millions of tokens shift into treasury hands.

No doubt, Hyperliquid (HYPE) is still the most investable perpetual DEX according to analysts, commanding 62% of open interest. But its trading market share has collapsed from 45% to just 8% in weeks as rivals like Aster ballooned. That volatility leaves HYPE holders questioning whether long-term dominance can hold, even with strong fundamentals and innovations like HyperEVM and USDH.

For many investors looking at alt coins to watch, these developments highlight the risk of overexposure to projects dominated by institutions or centralized actors. That’s why attention is now flowing into the best altcoins for 2025 with grassroots momentum — and Digitap is quickly climbing that list.

From Fees to Features: Digitap’s Winning Formula

Digitap ($TAP) is consumer-first by design. Instead of complex fee structures, it offers near-zero transfer costs, making cross-border transactions frictionless. And as the world’s first omni-bank it is getting rid of the current divide between crypto and fiat. With Digitap all forms of value work together in a single dashboard.

Instead of opaque institutional deals, it provides cashback on everyday spending through its crypto debit card. And unlike inflation-heavy staking programs, Digitap delivers sustainable, non-inflationary staking rewards up to 100% APR post launch and over 124% APR during the presale.

With verified smart contracts, cold storage solutions, and a built-in privacy mixer, Digitap addresses the three biggest pain points in crypto adoption: cost, security, and privacy. Add in its Visa-integrated cards and the ongoing global payments bull run, it’s easy to see why investors are calling it one of the best altcoins to invest in before listing.

Presale Snapshot

The presale is where Digitap’s momentum is most visible. At the current stage price of $0.0125, over 40 million tokens have been sold. The next stage will increase prices to $0.0159, meaning today’s buyers are already looking at a 27% paper gain by the next presale stage.

For retail traders looking for the best cheap crypto to buy now, this presale is shaping up as one of the best crypto presales of 2025.

More Than Hype: A Thriving TAP Network

Where AVAX relies on institutional backers and HYPE fights competitors for market share, Digitap is building from the ground up with a fast-growing community. Its official X account has over 2,000 followers with plenty of weekly mentions from analysts, influencers, and early adopters.

This surge has positioned Digitap among the top cryptos to invest in 2025, with social proof and organic traction driving interest. Grassroots energy is crucial — community-led growth often drives demand far more sustainably than centralized treasury deals or incentive-heavy programs.

The Takeaway: Why TAP’s Moment Is Now

While AVAX captures headlines with billion-dollar treasury deals and HYPE tries to defend its lead in a volatile perp DEX market, Digitap ($TAP) is winning retail and whale attention with practical features that solve real problems. Its cashback rewards, near-zero fees, and strong presale performance mark it as one of the best altcoins to buy right now.

Momentum is building — and those who recognize the shift early may secure the biggest gains.

Digitap is Live NOW. Learn more about their project here:

Presale https://presale.digitap.app

Website: https://digitap.app

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/hype-and-avax-whales-become-early-digitap-adopters-its-cashback-and-near-zero-transfer-fees-spark-frenzy/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01216+1.84%
Union
U$0.006232+0.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.06805+0.87%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
Solana
SOL$160.87+1.53%
XRP
XRP$2.3043+2.38%
COM
COM$0.00463+6.68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07
Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Moore’s Law and Dennard Scaling drove explosive growth in computing power. But in the early 2000s, things hit a wall when transistors became so tiny. Multi-Core Processors let chip work on multiple tasks at once. This led to the rise of GPUs, which are built to handle thousands of tasks in parallel.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002009-4.69%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008107+0.85%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04404-1.78%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/06 14:11

Trending News

More

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Moscow, St. Petersburg And Russia’s Economy

Elon Musk’s $1 trillion Tesla payout faces shareholder vote today

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,418.83
$103,418.83$103,418.83

-0.29%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,393.28
$3,393.28$3,393.28

-0.15%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3012
$2.3012$2.3012

+1.08%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.81
$160.81$160.81

+0.18%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0757
$1.0757$1.0757

-0.87%