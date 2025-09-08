HYPE Shoots Past $50 as BTC Price Eyes $112K: Market Watch

Bitcoin’s rather dull price actions have continued in the past 48 hours, but the asset managed to chart a minor gain toward $112,000 earlier today.

Several altcoins have produced more impressive daily increases, such as DOGE and HYPE, both of which have jumped by around 7%.

BTC Eyes $112K

The primary cryptocurrency has struggled for the most part of the past few weeks. Recall that the asset started September, which is historically a bearish month, on the wrong foot, with a price slump to a multi-week low of $107,200.

The bulls managed to defend that level despite a few retests and pushed bitcoin north. The culmination transpired on Friday when, after a few fluctuations, BTC skyrocketed to over $113,400 to mark a seven-day peak.

That impressive rally came after the US jobs report, but it quickly disappeared, and bitcoin slumped by around three grand to under $110,500. The weekend was expectedly calmer as BTC slipped to $110,000 on Saturday, where it found the necessary support.

Monday began on a more positive note, with a price jump to almost $112,000, where it faced an immediate rejection. As of press time, BTC stands at around $111,600, with a market cap of over $2.220 trillion. Its dominance over the alts has retreated slightly, but it’s still above 56% on CG.

BTCUSD. Source: TradingViewBTCUSD. Source: TradingView

These Alts Are Pumping

While a few of the larger-cap alts, such as ETH, BNB, and LINK, have remained calm on a daily scale, others, like HYPE and DOGE, have produced impressive gains. Both are up by over 7% in a day. HYPE has neared its all-time high at $51, while DOGE trades above $0.23. XRP, SOL, and TRX are also slightly in the green.

WLD is today’s bigger gainer, having surged by over 22% to $1.25. PENGU follows suit, with a 14% pump that has taken it to almost $0.33. BONK and FOM are next in line.

The total crypto market cap has added roughly $50 billion since yesterday and is up to $3.960 trillion on CG.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCryptoCryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCrypto

The post HYPE Shoots Past $50 as BTC Price Eyes $112K: Market Watch appeared first on CryptoPotato.

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

FED Başkanı Jerome Powell‘ın Jackson Hole’deki ılımlı açıklamaları ve gelen ekonomik veriler FED’in Eylül ayında faiz indirimi yapmasına kesin gözüyle bakılıyor. Bu noktada piyasada FED’in 25 baz puanlık indirim yapması %90 ile fiyatlanırken, 50 baz puan indirim yapması ise %10 ile fiyatlanıyor. Bu noktada 2025 yılının ilk faiz indirimine 2024 yılında olduğu gibi 50 baz […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
