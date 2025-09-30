ExchangeDEX+
The post Hyper Whales Pull Back, Snorter Gains Strength, BDAG's F1® Deal Leads appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.

Hyper Whales Pull Back, Snorter Gains Strength, BDAG’s F1® Deal Leads

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 17:33
Crypto News
  • 30 September 2025
  • |
  • 12:30

Discover how BlockDAG’s Formula 1® Team partnership beats Hyper whale swings and Snorter gains by showing live blockchain use cases. 

Bitcoin Hyper has seen sharp price jumps, but these spikes rely mostly on whale trades and quick speculation around Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). Snorter (SNORT) price analysis paints a similar picture, where presale hype and whale buying push numbers higher but leave questions about its ability to deliver consistent utility after launch.

This leads to the main question: can these projects show working use cases beyond presale activity? BlockDAG (BDAG) answers that challenge by securing a multi-year Formula 1® deal with BWT Alpine F1®, bringing blockchain technology into fan simulators, tokenized race experiences, and real-time telemetry events. This isn’t just talk; it’s blockchain plugged into a sport watched by millions. This is why BlockDAG is pulling ahead among top crypto presales of 2025, proving that utility is live today.

BlockDAG Converts Utility Into Actionable Use Cases

Real value in crypto is measured by features people can use, not just flashy whitepapers. BlockDAG is delivering exactly that. Through its BWT Alpine F1® collaboration, its tech is placed in front of fans worldwide. Simulators powered by BlockDAG give fans interactive race experiences, hackathons allow developers to build live tools, and token-linked activities connect directly to race weekends. This is blockchain operating at 300 km/h, live and accessible.

Because of this approach, BlockDAG is regarded as a leader in top crypto presales of 2025. Rather than waiting for its mainnet, it is already showing progress through its Awakening Testnet, rolling out account abstraction, miner features, and EIP-4337 support. These are being tested with real users, building credibility before launch.

On the financial front, BlockDAG’s presale remains one of the strongest. BDAG coins are available at $0.0013, with over $410 million raised and 26.4 billion sold. Batch 30 pricing is set at $0.03, meaning current buyers are getting massive early entry value. There are now more than 312,000 holders, 3 million X1 app miners, and over 20,000 X-Series miners shipped globally. Raising $40 million just in the last month proves market confidence is building rapidly.

Altogether, this makes BlockDAG a frontrunner for top crypto presales of 2025. People are not just buying a coin; they are supporting a full platform with sports-level visibility and live adoption channels.

Bitcoin Hyper Whale Moves Show Risks and Rewards

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) still depends heavily on whale inflows and outflows to move the price. Currently near $0.061447, it remains in presale, where speculation drives most activity. Big whale trades have led to rapid spikes, but the retracements have been equally fast, leaving many to question if HYPER can create real demand beyond trading. Without public testnets or active integrations, its path to sustained adoption is still unclear.

HYPER still catches attention from those seeking early entries in 2025 presales, but it lacks the proof of concept that BlockDAG already shows. Market watchers want to see stable progress before calling it a long-term contender. For now, HYPER looks like a high-risk, high-reward play. Strong network updates could turn today’s price into a bargain, but until then, whales remain the biggest influence.

Snorter Shows Presale Momentum and Locked Liquidity

Snorter (SNORT) has raised more than $4 million in its presale with tokens priced between $0.1045 and $0.1049. Large whale buys in SOL and staking of over 20 million SNORT tokens have added strong backing. This foundation builds confidence that SNORT could hold demand once listed.

Analysts see potential upside into the $0.80 to $1.21 zone by the end of 2025, though success will depend on its team delivering bot trading tools and multi-chain rollouts. Right now, SNORT price action suggests growing interest from early buyers who see room for growth.

Its presale puts it among the top crypto presales of 2025, with community tools like scam detection, copy trading, and staking rewards bringing in traction. Compared to many smaller launches, SNORT appears better structured, though still not as proven as BlockDAG. If whale activity continues and features launch on schedule, current prices could be seen as an attractive buy-in before exchange listings.

Final Say

Recent data shows Bitcoin Hyper’s price movement still follows whale activity closely, keeping it volatile near $0.0098. Snorter shows a stronger structure, raising over $4 million with whales adding liquidity, but its future will depend on feature rollouts.

This is where BlockDAG sets itself apart. Its F1® integrations with BWT Alpine are proving adoption today, not years from now. For those comparing top crypto presales of 2025, BlockDAG looks more like a platform with revenue streams and growth channels already active, making it one of the most exciting names to watch.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/blockdag-uses-bwt-alpine-formula-1-team-partnership-to-build-real-utility-snorter-faces-token-locks-hyper-whale-volume-fades/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

