Hyperlabs Redistributes 25.4 Million HYPE to Enhance Network Decentralization

By: Coinstats
2025/09/08 04:13
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.1+2.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015987-11.92%

Detail: https://coincu.com/airdrop/hyperlabs-redistribution-hype-security/
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Critical Trades

Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Critical Trades

Cryptocurrency whales have been quite active in altcoin trading in recent hours. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Critical Trades
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006+10.43%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+5.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:03
Share
Trader Who Predicted Solana’s $295 ATH Shares When SOL Could Surpass $300, Says This Coin Will Explode 5000% Before It Happens

Trader Who Predicted Solana’s $295 ATH Shares When SOL Could Surpass $300, Says This Coin Will Explode 5000% Before It Happens

Solana (SOL) has already captured renewed interest after showing signs of breaking out of a prolonged ascending triangle. Technical analysts have pointed out that the move could set the coin on track to revisit the $300 level, a threshold not seen since its $295 all-time high.  The excitement has ignited new discussions about the best
Solana
SOL$206.72+3.24%
Movement
MOVE$0.1183+0.59%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0008311-17.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:00
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.37096-2.55%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08093+3.68%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2009+0.75%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share

Trending News

More

Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Critical Trades

Trader Who Predicted Solana’s $295 ATH Shares When SOL Could Surpass $300, Says This Coin Will Explode 5000% Before It Happens

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Walrus Airdrop Rolls Out $WAL With 96% Supply Still Untouched

Analyst Caps Ripple’s XRP Cycle Target at $20—How Realistic is the Prediction?