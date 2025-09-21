HyperLiquid Bulls Seek Explosive Reversal Beyond $59.928 Zone

HyperLiquid whale deposited $2.8M USDC, purchasing 52,020 HYPE tokens at $53.96 each.

Whale invests 420,556 HYPE worth $22.72 million, revealing institutional-grade confidence in HyperLiquid’s ecosystem.

Analysts warn drops towards $52.054 and $50.558, except HYPE reversal of $54.482 and $59.928.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) is gaining attention with whale acquisition and bearish market signals. Token prices plummeted 4.28% to $54.05 within 24 hours. Staking data onchain shows strong confidence, but analysts forecast possible declines toward $52.054 and $50.558 if support breaks.

At present, the market cap of the token is valued at $18.05 billion, supported by a 24-hour trading volume of $502.21 million, thereby achieving a market dominance of 0.45%.

Whale Invests $2.8M in HyperLiquid

Onchain Lens revealed that the crypto whale recently deposited 2.8 million USDC into HyperLiquid, using the assets to acquire 52,020 HYPE tokens at prices of $53.96 each. It shows growing institutional-level confidence in the platform’s own token.

Beyond this accumulation, the whale’s portfolio showcases a deeper commitment. Onchain Lens, the wallet currently holds 420,556 HYPE tokens staked, worth approximately $22.72 million at the time of writing. It positions the investor among the largest HYPE holders actively involved in the ecosystem.

Reversal Possible Beyond $59.928 Zone

Market analysts closely observe HYPE’s technical configuration. Finora AI Global mentioned in a post that the overall structure signals further risk of a downside. The critical level of observation is at $52.346, and it is an immediate demand area. If prices decline below this level, then they might witness further falls till around $52.054 or even $50.558.

However, if the token does bounce off the demand area, interim profits towards levels of $54.482 remain possible. Until now, AI has emphasized that the current moment would continue to be bearish if HYPE holds and stays above the levels of $54.482.

A stronger reversal would only be confirmed if the price jumps up above the supply area of $59.928, supported by volume confirmations and positive momentum. The mixed sentiment shows a cautious outlook.

Although on the positive side, whale activity suggests long-term commitment toward Hyperliquid. On the other hand, technical signals point toward ongoing price pressure with lower support levels likely to be tested soon.

