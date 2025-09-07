Hyperliquid Is Bound To A Range Below The $50 Threshold

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 16:04
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.21+0.83%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009559-11.16%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000596+5.35%
Movement
MOVE$0.1182+2.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01267+1.60%
Sep 07, 2025 at 07:01 // Price

The price of Hyperliquid (HYPE) is moving sideways below the $50 threshold.


In August, as Coinidol.com wrote, the price of the cryptocurrency fluctuated below and above the moving average lines. In other words, the price range of the altcoin was between $40 and $50.


Hyperliquid price long-term analysis: ranging


On September 1, the bulls bought the dips and pushed the price above the moving averages. The upside correction remained stuck below the $48 mark as the altcoin continued to fluctuate above the moving average lines. On the upside, HYPE will rise if the bulls break through the $48 and $50 price levels. HYPE is trading at $46.93 at the time of writing.

HYPE price indicators analysis


The upward sloping moving average lines are now sloping horizontally and point to a sideways move below $50. The 21-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, indicating an upward movement. The price bars on the 4-hour chart are alternating above and below the horizontal moving average lines.


Technical Indicators:





HYPE/USD price chart – September 06, 2025

What is the next move for HYPE?


The HYPE price continues to move within a trading range, with the uptrend being held back by the $48 level. On the 4-hour chart,the altcoin is trading above the $43 support but below the resistance of $48. Doji candlesticks are formed as the altcoin continues to fluctuate inside a limited range.




HYPE/USD price 4-hour chart – September 06, 2025


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/hyperliquid-bound-to-range/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, David Bailey, executive director of prudential policy at the Bank of England, said that the UK plans to introduce stricter regulatory
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.09-34.06%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06657+0.81%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:54
Share
Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus

Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus

The meme coin market is rewriting the playbook in 2025, and investors are asking one big question: what are the […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0.73718+0.55%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02691-0.44%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/07 16:15
Share
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.2+0.81%
Major
MAJOR$0.15862+2.05%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
Share

Trending News

More

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Ethereum UTXO Distribution Analysis Debunked Due to Lack of Primary Sources

Telegram&#039;s Pavel Durov approved to leave France temporarily