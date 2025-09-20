The post Hyperliquid Lists Aster Token ($ASTER) as DeFi Competition Heats appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFi protocol decentralized perpetual swap protocol Hyperliquid has added Aster’s native token ($ASTER) to its exchange, sparking buzz from traders and the DeFi community. The listing is a sign that decentralized protocols are growing more competitive in their pursuit of market share, liquidity, and validator support. Aster Trading Now Live on Hyperliquid In its X release, Hyperliquid stated that clients now have the ability to short or long ASTER by up to 3x leverage, also warning clients about low liquidity and sudden volatility hazards. The listing represents a landmark for Aster, which entered the market relatively recently but has already made waves with its rapid growth. The Aster token went live on the BNB chain last month and rapidly picked up steam. In the first 24 hours, Aster’s platform recorded $345 million in trading volume, $1 billion worth of TVL, and 330,000 new users. Even (CZ) praised the rollout, making the undertaking all the more legitimate. Market Responses to the Listing Having begun its inaugural on Hyperliquid, ASTER had more than $14 million of trading volume** and peaked at $0.63 in writing. Not only does the listing make Aster more visible but also makes Hyperliquid a good contender in bringing in new projects and their supporters. In the meantime, Hyperliquid’s native token, $HYPE, also reached its all-time high of $59.36, an 8% increase within one day, with market capitalization at $18 billion. The trend indicates that investors are having confidence in the growth of the platform to go on. Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/hyperliquid-lists-aster-token-aster-as-defi-competition-heats-up/The post Hyperliquid Lists Aster Token ($ASTER) as DeFi Competition Heats appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFi protocol decentralized perpetual swap protocol Hyperliquid has added Aster’s native token ($ASTER) to its exchange, sparking buzz from traders and the DeFi community. The listing is a sign that decentralized protocols are growing more competitive in their pursuit of market share, liquidity, and validator support. Aster Trading Now Live on Hyperliquid In its X release, Hyperliquid stated that clients now have the ability to short or long ASTER by up to 3x leverage, also warning clients about low liquidity and sudden volatility hazards. The listing represents a landmark for Aster, which entered the market relatively recently but has already made waves with its rapid growth. The Aster token went live on the BNB chain last month and rapidly picked up steam. In the first 24 hours, Aster’s platform recorded $345 million in trading volume, $1 billion worth of TVL, and 330,000 new users. Even (CZ) praised the rollout, making the undertaking all the more legitimate. Market Responses to the Listing Having begun its inaugural on Hyperliquid, ASTER had more than $14 million of trading volume** and peaked at $0.63 in writing. Not only does the listing make Aster more visible but also makes Hyperliquid a good contender in bringing in new projects and their supporters. In the meantime, Hyperliquid’s native token, $HYPE, also reached its all-time high of $59.36, an 8% increase within one day, with market capitalization at $18 billion. The trend indicates that investors are having confidence in the growth of the platform to go on. Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/hyperliquid-lists-aster-token-aster-as-defi-competition-heats-up/

Hyperliquid Lists Aster Token ($ASTER) as DeFi Competition Heats

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 12:03
1
1$0.00988-21.29%
Waves
WAVES$1.1165-1.43%
Binance Coin
BNB$995.82+0.18%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.37-0.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08537-3.56%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001845-6.15%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0136-2.71%
Aster
ASTER$0.9351+54.56%

DeFi protocol decentralized perpetual swap protocol Hyperliquid has added Aster’s native token ($ASTER) to its exchange, sparking buzz from traders and the DeFi community. The listing is a sign that decentralized protocols are growing more competitive in their pursuit of market share, liquidity, and validator support.

Aster Trading Now Live on Hyperliquid

In its X release, Hyperliquid stated that clients now have the ability to short or long ASTER by up to 3x leverage, also warning clients about low liquidity and sudden volatility hazards. The listing represents a landmark for Aster, which entered the market relatively recently but has already made waves with its rapid growth.

The Aster token went live on the BNB chain last month and rapidly picked up steam. In the first 24 hours, Aster’s platform recorded $345 million in trading volume, $1 billion worth of TVL, and 330,000 new users. Even (CZ) praised the rollout, making the undertaking all the more legitimate.

Market Responses to the Listing

Having begun its inaugural on Hyperliquid, ASTER had more than $14 million of trading volume** and peaked at $0.63 in writing. Not only does the listing make Aster more visible but also makes Hyperliquid a good contender in bringing in new projects and their supporters.

In the meantime, Hyperliquid’s native token, $HYPE, also reached its all-time high of $59.36, an 8% increase within one day, with market capitalization at $18 billion. The trend indicates that investors are having confidence in the growth of the platform to go on.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/hyperliquid-lists-aster-token-aster-as-defi-competition-heats-up/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Prior to Donald Trump’s influence, cryptocurrency companies primarily encountered the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through legal battles. Under the leadership of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, the lack of clear guidance from the commission bred a climate of apprehension, leaving businesses in a perplexed state.Continue Reading:Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.47-0.47%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.016-3.61%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:08
Share
FTX to Repay $1.6 Billion in Bankruptcy Case This Month

FTX to Repay $1.6 Billion in Bankruptcy Case This Month

Defunct crypto exchange FTX is preparing to distribute $1.6 billion in repayments to creditors this month, marking a significant step in its ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. The payout highlights progress in one of the most high-profile collapses in the digital asset industry. Court filings revealed that the repayments will primarily cover claims tied to customers and […]
1
1$0.010113-19.57%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 11:59
Share
Coinbase Integrates DeFi Lending With Morpho

Coinbase Integrates DeFi Lending With Morpho

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/coinbase-morpho-decentralized-lending-launch/
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.0849-5.25%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001847-6.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017698+1.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 12:10
Share

Trending News

More

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

FTX to Repay $1.6 Billion in Bankruptcy Case This Month

Coinbase Integrates DeFi Lending With Morpho

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH network growth explodes as GENIUS Bill advances

Multiple whales bought ASTER, with a total value exceeding $10 million