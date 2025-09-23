PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Yu Jin, a single address had opened a long position worth $ 21.4 million in AVAX on Hyperliquid since 11:00 PM last night, becoming the platform's largest AVAX position. The average opening price was $ 32.2 , and the liquidation price was $ 27.1 . AVAX subsequently rose 10% , and the address currently has a floating profit of $ 1.43 million.PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Yu Jin, a single address had opened a long position worth $ 21.4 million in AVAX on Hyperliquid since 11:00 PM last night, becoming the platform's largest AVAX position. The average opening price was $ 32.2 , and the liquidation price was $ 27.1 . AVAX subsequently rose 10% , and the address currently has a floating profit of $ 1.43 million.

Hyperliquid now has the largest AVAX long position, with a floating profit of $1.43 million

By: PANews
2025/09/23 12:39
PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Yu Jin, a single address had opened a long position worth $ 21.4 million in AVAX on Hyperliquid since 11:00 PM last night, becoming the platform's largest AVAX position. The average opening price was $ 32.2 , and the liquidation price was $ 27.1 . AVAX subsequently rose 10% , and the address currently has a floating profit of $ 1.43 million.

