Hyperliquid Plans USDH Launch, HYPE Token Price Jumps 3%

Hyperliquid confirmed that it will hold a validator vote to decide the launch of its native stablecoin, USDH. The decision will take place onchain, and validators will determine which team earns deployment rights. Meanwhile, the price of HYPE gained nearly 3% as traders welcomed the governance and fee upgrade news.

Validator Vote to Decide Launch of Hyperliquid Stablecoin USDH

Hyperliquid stated that validators will vote on deploying the USDH ticker, which is currently reserved for the stablecoin. The process will happen fully onchain, mirroring the protocol’s previous delisting vote mechanism. Therefore, validators will make the final decision on who launches USDH.

Teams that want deployment rights must submit proposals through the Hyperliquid Discord forum. Each proposal must include the user address of the deploying team. Once a quorum approves, the selected team will gain the ability to launch USDH.

The protocol clarified that the vote will occur after the next network upgrade. However, no exact date has been provided for the process. Hyperliquid noted that USDH is intended to become the ecosystem’s primary stablecoin.

HYPE Price Soars After Governance Vote And Fee Overhaul Announcement

Hyperliquid also announced changes to its trading fee system alongside the stablecoin governance update. Taker fees on spot pairs between two quote assets will drop by 80%. Furthermore, maker rebates and user volume incentives will increase market activity.

The protocol confirmed that spot assets will become permissionless at a later stage. Additionally, staking requirements and slashing rules for validators will be introduced soon. These measures aim to strengthen the network’s long-term security and reliability.

The combined announcements caused renewed demand for HYPE, the protocol’s governance token. TradingView data showed HYPE trading at $46.68, reflecting a 2.95% daily increase. This price rise coincides with Hyperliquid’s strongest month of revenue so far.

Market Outlook and Ecosystem Impact

Hyperliquid emphasized that linking stablecoin deployment to validators sets it apart from centralized issuers. The protocol said, “This makes the launch transparent and community-driven.” Consequently, the validator vote may create a precedent for future native stablecoins.

If USDH adoption grows rapidly, the stablecoin could become a central settlement currency across the ecosystem. Moreover, HYPE’s utility will strengthen as validator participation requires governance power. Hyperliquid confirmed that governance remains central to its long-term growth strategy.

Over the past month, HYPE has risen 21.3%, while six-month gains exceeded 209%. Year-to-date growth stands at 94.8%, showing sustained investor interest. With revenue increasing, the link between governance activity and token performance appears stronger than before.

