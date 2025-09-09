Hyperliquid price at record high; USDH vote and 80% fee cuts fuel rally

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/09 02:53
Hyperliquid
HYPE$50.5+7.74%
Capverse
CAP$0.12899-12.85%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00563-5.37%
Major
MAJOR$0.15747+0.25%

Hyperliquid price reached an all-time high, following news of a stablecoin launch and a major institutional vote of confidence.

Summary
  • Hyperliquid reached an ATH following several major announcements
  • Singapore-based fintech and trading platform Lion Group ditches Solana and SUI for Hype
  • The protocol is gearing up for major technical upgrades and its own stablecoin launch

On Monday, September 8, Hyperliquid (HYPE) price was up 7.5%, reaching an all-time high of $51.89. With a market cap of $16 billion, HYPE is now the eleventh-largest crypto asset, ahead of Chainlink (LINK). The move followed several significant developments for the DEX, including a major nod of confidence from an institutional player, network upgrades, and stablecoin plans.

For one, on Monday, September 8, Singapore-based trading platform Lion Group announced that it will convert Solana (SOL) and Sui (SUI) holdings into HYPE tokens. The Nasdaq-listed firm specializing in alternative investments stated that HYPE offers better long-term value creation than Solana and SUI. They also called the token “the most compelling opportunity” in DeFi.

Lion Group stated that it will convert its SOL and SUI positions into HYPE over time, buying at times when the token is down. Notably, Lion Group’s shift to Hyperliquid signals the institutional legitimacy the token has acquired, showing to some that it is now “safe” to invest. It also follows the decision from the asset manager BitGo to launch HyperEMV custodial solutions in the United States.

Hyperliquid to launch USDH stablecoin

Another significant development that pushed Hyperliquid to its ATH is the latest governance vote, which proposed the launch of the USDH. The Hyperliquid-based stablecoin, according to the company, is supposed to launch as part of the protocol’s next major upgrade.

The upgrade, announced on September 5, will cut fees for certain trading pairs by 80% and reduce rebates. According to the DEX, this move would boost liquidity on the high-frequency trading DEX.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001644+1.66%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2739-0.94%
MAY
MAY$0.04218+1.22%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Share
Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/chainlink-needs-a-5-wave-move/
Movement
MOVE$0.1243+5.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017688+9.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:11
Share
U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-etf-inflows-2025-record/
Union
U$0.0101-7.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017688+9.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:13
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

VivoPower’s Tembo Adopts RLUSD for Global Payments as Part of XRP Strategy