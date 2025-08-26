Hyperliquid price defends $45 as spot volume hits $3.5B ATH

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 15:49
Bitcoin
BTC$110,209.34-0.71%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.41+0.93%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10058+0.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01284-1.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017775-10.51%
Aethir
ATH$0.03152-3.25%

Hyperliquid price is holding firm at $45 despite a modest dip, with record trading volumes suggesting its market momentum may only be getting started.

Summary

  • Hyperliquid trades steadily at $45 while weekly gains remain intact.
  • Spot and derivatives volumes surge, with BTC and ETH pairs driving activity.
  • Technicals show consolidation, with a potential breakout forming above support.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) is showing resilience at the $45 mark, slipping 1% over the past 24 hours while keeping most of its weekly gains intact. The token has climbed more than 7% in the last seven days and is now trading 9% below its record high from mid-July.

Growing activity in the spot and derivatives markets is driving momentum. Trading volumes increased by more than half to $537 million in the last day alone.

Derivatives turnover increased to $2.65 billion, according to Coinglass data, while open interest decreased by 1%, indicating that traders are actively switching positions rather than exiting the market. This kind of churn often reflects consolidation, where short-term leverage resets before a new leg higher.

Hyperliquid breaks into the big leagues

Hyperliquid revealed on Aug. 26 that spot volumes on its exchange reached a new record of $3.4 billion in 24 hours. Much of that activity came from BTC and ETH pairs, with the platform now ranking as the second-largest venue globally for Bitcoin (BTC) spot trading.

The trend is backed by DefiLlama data, which shows monthly decentralized exchange volumes topping $16 billion in August, already well above July’s $11 billion. At the same time, the platform’s total value locked has climbed to $685 million, the highest in six months.

Hyperliquid technical analysis

The daily chart shows HYPE consolidating near its mid-Bollinger Band, just above $45. While this suggests stability, a breakout may be imminent given that the bands have started narrowing. The MACD displays a slight bearish crossover, suggesting short-term caution, while the relative strength index is neutral at 52, indicating balanced momentum. 

Hyperliquid daily chart. Credit: crypto.news

Moving averages tell a stronger story. From the 10-day EMA ($44.16) through the 200-day SMA ($29.32), every key moving average currently flashes buy signals, reflecting an intact uptrend structure.

If the $45 level holds, buyers could drive a move toward $48.50 and potentially back to July’s peak near $50. Failure to hold the $44 support (mid-band) risks a drop toward $40.50, the lower bound of its 7-day range. A break below that could trigger broader downside pressure.

Source: https://crypto.news/hyperliquid-price-spot-volume-3-5b-all-time-high-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH network growth explodes as GENIUS Bill advances

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH network growth explodes as GENIUS Bill advances

Ethereum (ETH) is trading around $2,500 in the early Asian session on Friday despite a surge in new address growth over the past month.
Ethereum
ETH$4,441.04-2.36%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 13:30
Share
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005001-1.55%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016332-6.72%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617+9.98%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share
HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Hedera Hashgraph token crashed and formed a death cross pattern, signaling more downside in the near term. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price tumbled to a low of $0.1450, its lowest level since April 9, and 35% below its highest level in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.428-3.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1007+0.56%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21436-1.54%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 02:45
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH network growth explodes as GENIUS Bill advances

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Bitpanda Co-founder: We are actively evaluating IPO plans, but will not list in London

Orderly proposes to use 60% of net transaction fees for ORDER repurchase and adjust the reward mechanism