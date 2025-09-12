Hyperliquid removes Team $HYPE from USDH vote, enabling pure governance and possible Paxos win

Key Takeaways
- Hyperliquid removed team-staked $HYPE tokens from USDH vote weighting, increasing community control.
- This governance change improves fairness and boosts the chances for Paxos to win the USDH ticker.
Hyperliquid removed team-staked $HYPE tokens from validator weighting in the USDH vote today, reducing Native Market’s voting weight from 75% to 66% and creating a pure governance structure for the stablecoin ticker decision.
The move excludes team-staked tokens from the weighting calculation, diminishing insider influence and expanding community input on the stablecoin partnership. This change opens the possibility for Paxos to secure the USDH ticker, with their proposal offering 95% of USDH reserve yield for $HYPE token buybacks.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/hyperliquid-governance-usdh-vote/