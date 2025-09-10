Hyperliquid stablecoin battle raises ‘backroom deal’ allegations – Why?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 22:50
CreatorBid
BID$0.10725-13.84%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.97+4.96%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5369-3.57%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016641+2.99%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003079+11.84%

Journalist

Posted: September 10, 2025

Key Takeaways

The Hyperliquid’s USDH race is now down to Native Markets and Paxos. Who will win the deal by the 14th of September?

Hyperliquid’s [HYPE] proposed stablecoin, USDH, has triggered one of the most aggressive bidding wars in the crypto sector. 

Top issuers like Ethena [ENA], Paxos, Sky [SKY] (formerly Maker), Frax, and others are all out fighting to be the official partner. 

But the top contender in the race, Native Markets, is a new player with no experience, which Dragonfly claims has been ‘fixed’ to win.

Slamming the process as a ‘farce,’ Dragonfly VC managing partner Haseeb Qureshi alleged that it was rigged in favor of Native Markets. 

Source: X

He cited Polymarket odds, bidders, and Native Markets’ immediate proposal after Hyperliquid floated the request, suggesting the team had prior knowledge before the announcement was made public.  

Tight race between Paxos and Native Markets 

At the time of writing, however, the contest has narrowed to Paxos and Native Markets. 

The chances of Paxos winning the bid surged to 47% after the revised proposal, but dropped a few hours later. Still, the market was pricing Native Markets for a likely win at nearly 60%.

Source: Polymarket

Most of the potential issuers are pledging 95%-100% HYPE value accrual, alongside support by regulated entities like BlackRock. 

Source: AMBCrypto

All proposals from potential issuers should be finalized by the 10th of September. On the 11th of September, Hyperliquid validators should state their preferred potential issuer. 

The final vote by validators will be done on the 14th of September to allow stakers to align with the validators that mirror their choice. 

But what does Hyperliquid want to achieve with the USDH? And why now? 

Currently, Circle’s USDC dominates the decentralized exchange (DEX) and the chain, with $5.5 billion worth of USDC.

However, the yield gained ($100M) is not shared with Hyperliquid but with rival Coinbase (as per its agreement with Circle).  

Source: Reciprocal Ventures

Apart from ecosystem growth, the stablecoin should help handle regulatory risks. Especially on the on/off ramp side, according to James Evans, investment analyst at Reciprocal Ventures. 

Some, like Arthur Hayes, have backed Ethena for the USDH bid. But others have pointed out that Paxos and Ethena have existing stablecoin products that would lead to conflicting interests. 

Amid the bidding wars for USDH, HYPE holders have come out as the main beneficiary. The altcoin printed a new high of $55, up about 20% since the bidding began over the weekend. 

Source: HYPE/USDT, TradingView

Previous: U.S. moves ahead in strategic Bitcoin reserve plan: ‘To spur American innovation’
Next: ‘XRP could hit $4’ as 93% ETF approval odds fuel rally

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/hyperliquid-stablecoin-battle-raises-backroom-deal-allegations-why/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+1.30%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002502-0.07%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00644+0.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share
Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender

Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender

Paraguay President Santiago Peña has disowned a post from his official X account that falsely claimed the country had adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. His office said the official X
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/06/10 16:49
Share
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1404-6.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+1.30%
Ethereum
ETH$4,369.61+1.99%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:39
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool