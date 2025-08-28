Hyperliquid whales net $48M on 200% XPL rally, amid manipulation allegations

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 17:10
NEAR
NEAR$2.525-0.03%
SUN
SUN$0.023952-2.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10512+4.60%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002826-1.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01322-0.37%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010783+1.81%

Update (Aug. 27 at 5:44 pm UTC): This article has been updated to reflect that a blockchain analyst retracted a claim linking Justin Sun to a whale wallet.

Four whales, or big cryptocurrency investors, were accused of price manipulation that resulted in a $4.59 million loss for one unfortunate trader, raising questions about the reliability of decentralized trading platforms over their centralized counterparts.

Four whale addresses profited a combined $47.5 million after the recently launched Plasma blockchain’s (XPL) token soared 200% to over $1.80 in minutes on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid. 

The largest of the four, wallet 0xb9c, profited more than $15 million as the “main orchestrator,” wrote blockchain data platform Spot On Chain in a Wednesday X post, adding:

“In just a few months, Hyperliquid has seen whales exploit HLP vulnerabilities, manipulate coin prices, and snipe positions,” added the post, urging the decentralized trading platform to respond to the allegation.

Source: Spot On Chain

Related: Crypto whales buy $456M Ether in ‘natural rotation’ from Bitcoin

The near $48 million profit came at the expense of multiple other traders, with the most unfortunate suffering a $4.5 million loss on an XPL position.

A second unfortunate trader, X user CBB, admitted to losing $2.5 million on his XPL short position, adding that he is “never touching isolated markets” again.

The manipulation allegations come five months after Hyperliquid suffered a $6.26 million exploit involving the Jelly my Jelly (JELLY) memecoin due to a vulnerability in its liquidation parameters, Cointelegraph reported in March.

Related: Crypto treasuries top $100B for Ethereum’s 10th anniversary: Finance Redefined

Onchain sleuth retracts claim linking Justin Sun to whale wallet

One onchain sleuth initially suggested Tron Network founder Justin Sun as a potential trader behind one of the whale wallets, but later retracted the claim, calling it an incorrect analysis.

“After confirming with multiple sources, I can confirm this is not Justin Sun. I apologize for the earlier incorrect analysis. Additional information will be released later,” pseudonymous analyst MLM said on X.

Source: MLM

The wallet in question initiated long positions on millions of XPL tokens on Hyperliquid, ‘clearing the entire order book and liquidating everyone,’ MLM said Wednesday. After closing the positions, the whale made $16 million in “just one minute.”

The address is still running a 1x leveraged XPL position worth over $8.6 million, with an unrealized profit of over $614,000, Hypurrscan blockchain data shows.

Cointelegraph was unable to independently verify the ownership of the wallet address, but has reached out to Justin Sun and Hyperliquid for comments.

Wallet 0xb9c, perpetual futures positions. Source: Hypurrscan

Magazine: Altcoin season 2025 is almost here… but the rules have changed

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/plasma-xpl-whale-manipulation-hyperliquid-justin-sun?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

TV platforms are often overlooked in product design, yet streaming now dominates TV usage. Designing for the living room requires clarity, simplicity, and respect for hardware limits. Learn how to apply the ten-foot rule, create clear focus states, and adapt designs across tvOS, Android TV, and webOS.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01746+0.86%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.006622-11.74%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01951-1.91%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/28 14:43
Share
Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score has plunged to 20, a level historically linked to bearish phases, raising red flags about fading market momentum.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,904.85+1.41%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.0023-6.27%
RedStone
RED$0.4235-0.18%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/28 18:03
Share
UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand have partnered with CoinMENA to offer seamless and secure fiat-to-crypto integration.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06897-1.16%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/28 17:40
Share

Trending News

More

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through 104,000, Ethereum hits $2,400, Coinbase will acquire Deribit for $2.9 billion