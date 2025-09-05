Hyperliquid will soon open USDH stablecoin ticker voting

PANews reported on September 5th that the Hyperliquid Foundation released an update stating that the next network upgrade will optimize spot trading: for trading pairs between two spot-denominated assets, the taker fee rate will be reduced by 80%, and the maker rebate and user trading volume contribution will be increased. At the same time, the USDH trading pair code previously reserved by the protocol will be released through a vote of on-chain validators. The news pointed out that USDH will be the preferred choice for Hyperliquid's native compliant USD stablecoin, and will be deployed by a team voted by validators in the future. The applicant team must submit a proposal and provide a deployment address, and ultimately still need to participate in the Gas auction for spot deployment. The official also stated that spot-denominated assets will gradually become permissionless in the future, and the relevant staking and penalty mechanisms will be announced later.