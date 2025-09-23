Hyperscale Data announced that its treasury allocation to Bitcoin has increased to $13.25 million

PANews reported on September 23rd that Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE: GPUS) announced that its Bitcoin reserves (including current holdings and funds allocated for commitments to purchase Bitcoin) totaled approximately $13.25 million, representing 39.4% of the company's outstanding shares as of market close on September 22, 2025. As the company's overall Bitcoin reserve strategy progresses toward its $100 million goal, the company remains committed to accumulating Bitcoin equivalent to 100% of its public market capitalization.
The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc., holds approximately 19.5679 bitcoins, with a market value of approximately $2.256 million. As of the week of September 21, 2025, Sentinum acquired 0.9 bitcoins on the open market and earned approximately 18.6679 bitcoins from its Bitcoin mining operations. In addition, Hyperscale Data has allocated $11 million in cash to Sentinum for open market purchases of bitcoin. The company plans to use at least 5% of the funds in its escrow account to purchase bitcoin daily. Upon completion, the company's total Bitcoin reserves will reach approximately $13.25 million.