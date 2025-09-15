The post Hyperscale Data Goes All-In on Bitcoin and AI appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Hyperscale Data announced a $100 million Bitcoin treasury strategy as it shifts into a pure AI data center and digital asset company. The plan is funded by selling its Montana data center and an equity program. Meanwhile, the company is expanding its Michigan campus from 30MW to 70MW, with the potential to scale up to 340MW. This dual approach highlights its commitment to digital assets and AI infrastructure growth.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.