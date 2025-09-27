TLDR Hypervault vanishes after $3.6M drained, funneled via Tornado Cash $3.6M exit scam? Hypervault disappears, funds laundered through Tornado Hypervault rug pull drains $3.6M, exits with Tornado Cash cover-up Users lose $3.6M as Hypervault vanishes, funds mixed via Tornado Cash Hypervault collapse: $3.6M stolen, social media erased, Tornado used Hypervault, a decentralized finance platform, has [...] The post Hypervault Vanishes: $3.6M Drained in Suspected Rug Pull appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Hypervault vanishes after $3.6M drained, funneled via Tornado Cash $3.6M exit scam? Hypervault disappears, funds laundered through Tornado Hypervault rug pull drains $3.6M, exits with Tornado Cash cover-up Users lose $3.6M as Hypervault vanishes, funds mixed via Tornado Cash Hypervault collapse: $3.6M stolen, social media erased, Tornado used Hypervault, a decentralized finance platform, has [...] The post Hypervault Vanishes: $3.6M Drained in Suspected Rug Pull appeared first on CoinCentral.

Hypervault Vanishes: $3.6M Drained in Suspected Rug Pull

By: Coincentral
2025/09/27 00:36
Octavia
VIA$0.015+1.35%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%

TLDR

  • Hypervault vanishes after $3.6M drained, funneled via Tornado Cash
  • $3.6M exit scam? Hypervault disappears, funds laundered through Tornado
  • Hypervault rug pull drains $3.6M, exits with Tornado Cash cover-up
  • Users lose $3.6M as Hypervault vanishes, funds mixed via Tornado Cash
  • Hypervault collapse: $3.6M stolen, social media erased, Tornado used

Hypervault, a decentralized finance platform, has disappeared after approximately $3.6 million in user assets were withdrawn and funneled through Tornado Cash. The assets were initially bridged from Hyperliquid to Ethereum, swapped into Ether, and nearly 752 ETH was deposited into the privacy tool. The platform’s website, X account, and Discord channel are now offline, prompting suspicions of a planned exit scam.

PeckShield, a blockchain security firm, first detected the unauthorized transactions, which involved bridging assets to Ethereum and converting them into ETH. This action was followed by transfers into Tornado Cash, a service often linked to fund obfuscation. The abrupt takedown of Hypervault’s digital presence added urgency to the alarm raised by analysts and users.

The deleted social media accounts include the X handle @hypervaultfi, while the once-active Hypervault documentation is no longer accessible. Community members, including the user “HypingBull,” had warned earlier about inconsistencies in the team’s audit claims. However, despite external red flags, activity continued on the platform until the final hours.

ETH Movement Suggests Pre-Planned Attack

The stolen assets, totaling around $3.6 million, were swiftly moved from the Hyperliquid network to Ethereum using a bridge service. These funds were then converted into ETH and transferred in batches to Tornado Cash, indicating a calculated attempt to obscure origins. PeckShield confirmed that approximately 752 ETH reached the mixer service.

Such behavior aligns with standard patterns in decentralized finance scams, especially rug pulls where project teams disappear after draining funds. Tornado Cash’s anonymity features make tracing fund destinations nearly impossible, fueling the belief that recovery is unlikely. The sequence of events from withdrawal to coin mixing occurred within hours, showing a coordinated effort.

Despite the suspicious movement, Hyperliquid itself remains operational and unaffected by Hypervault’s collapse.The broader ecosystem now faces scrutiny over its project vetting process. Hypervault’s disappearance has already dented confidence in associated platforms using the HyperEVM framework.

Audit Irregularities and TVL Claims Questioned

Hypervault had marketed itself as an “unmanaged” yield optimization platform offering automated strategies and high annual returns. It advertised compounding vaults, keeper-bot harvesting, and modular strategies across lending and liquidity pools. It claimed yields reached as high as 95% for its native token, HYPE, attracting over 1,100 users.

Community members questioned the developers’ audit statements, which named Spearbit, Pashov, and Code4rena as partners. Upon inquiry, Pashov denied any involvement, and Code4rena listed no active audits for Hypervault. These inconsistencies prompted warnings from users who began withdrawing funds ahead of the shutdown.

According to DefiLlama, Hypervault had about $5.9 million in total value locked before the incident. Some now argue that this figure may have been inflated to lure more participants. The abrupt exit and the lack of communication suggest this could be one of the largest rug pulls seen on HyperEVM this year.

 

The post Hypervault Vanishes: $3.6M Drained in Suspected Rug Pull appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

China has launched a direct trade investigation targeting Mexico, after the Latin American country announced aggressive new tariffs on Chinese exports. The decision came Thursday, as China’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed it would probe not only Mexico’s 50% tariff on Chinese cars, but also a list of other new trade measures. The same day, China […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09508+0.34%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001586+3.45%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:07
Share
FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,... Het bericht FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2279-0.74%
MANTRA
OM$0.1647+2.80%
OP
OP$0.6662+2.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:33
Share
Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

China has not responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday that a deal to keep TikTok running in the United States has been approved. Trump said during the signing of a new executive order that he had “gotten the go-ahead” from Chinese President Xi Jinping. But since that statement, Beijing hasn’t said a […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.589+1.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001586+3.45%
Union
U$0.010399-6.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:17
Share

Trending News

More

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

From Spare Dollars to Moon Gains: MoonBull Emerges as the New Meme Coin to Watch While Cheems and Snek Push Forward

MoonBull’s Best Crypto Presale Now Live – $3K to $739K With 24,540% ROI as Dogecoin and FLOKI Rally