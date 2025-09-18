Hyundai aims for over 80% US production by 2030 while cutting near-term profit goals

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/18 20:18
NEAR
NEAR$2.925+8.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0883+1.24%
CAR
CAR$0.010539+4.75%

Hyundai Motor plans to make most of the cars it sells in the United States inside the country by 2030 and is cutting a near-term profit goal as United States tax policies bite. 

The Korean car manufacturer said it is targeting more than 80% US market localization by the end of the decade.

In materials released prior to its CEO Investor Day in New York, Hyundai lowered the 2025 operating margin objective to 6% to 7%, down from an earlier stated 7% to 8%. It continues to expect profitability to climb to 7% to 8% and 8% to 9% by 2027 and 2030 as its North American production grows and model mix shifts.

Hyundai, along with affiliate Kia, ranks as the world’s third-largest carmaker by sales. The company stated that its factory in Georgia is on course to produce 500,000 automobiles annually by 2028. Output in the state will include hybrids and electric vehicles.

This year, 40% of Hyundai automobiles sold in the US, which accounts for more than 40% of revenue, were built in America.

Trade tensions push Hyundai to revise global product plans

Product plans are being adjusted. Hyundai announced that it will increase its global hybrid range to over 18 models by 2030, up from the previously planned 14, and will introduce extended-range EVs in 2027. It also intends to roll out its initial mid-size pickup for North America ahead of 2030. The Georgia factory will eventually assemble a combination of 10 hybrid and electric vehicle nameplates.

The strategic shift follows tariff moves announced in Washington. On July 30, Trump said the United States would levy a 15% duty on imports from Korea, which reduced from a previously threatened 25% , and cut automobile import duties to 15% from the existing 25% in exchange for Seoul pledging $350 billion of investment in the US.

Washington this week began applying a lower 15% rate to vehicle and vehicle parts from Japan, while South Korean auto shipments still face a 25% rate for now. Officials in Washington and Seoul continue to work through sticking points to finalize the July trade package, with details regarding the proposed $350 billion investment fund still unsettled.

The cost of the uncertainty is showing up in financials. Hyundai in July said United States tariffs reduced second-quarter earnings by $606.37 million and warned the impact would expand in July to September period.

Seoul investigates worker treatment in US raid

South Korea has opened a government inquiry into possible human-rights abuses tied to a United States immigration carried out a raid at a Hyundai Motor construction site earlier this month.

The probe covers more than 300 South Korean nationals and follows anger at home after authorities in Seoul received no advance notice of the operation despite the country’s commitments of nearly $500 billion in United States investments and energy acquisitions under its trade pact with Washington.

Korea’s Foreign Ministry, working with the Justice Ministry and employers of the former detainees, is examining whether violations occurred in the detention center and if any Korean was wrongfully taken into custody based on their job at the time of the September 4 operation.

If investigators find evidence of abuse, Seoul plans to submit an official complaint to the United States. A Korean official said the review should conclude within weeks.

While visiting Seoul on Sunday, United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau conveyed profound regret over the detentions. The United States embassy in Seoul did not immediately comment. A recent local opinion poll found that over 60% of Koreans saw the Georgia raid as disproportionate and said they were disappointed with the United States government.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced regulatory relief for stablecoin intermediaries.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 17:40
Share
The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

PANews reported on September 18 that the Bank of England kept its policy interest rate unchanged at 4.00%, in line with market expectations. Seven voters voted to keep the rate unchanged, while two voted to cut it.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000408+25.53%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08537-1.05%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 19:01
Share
Fintech Is Leveling the Playing Field in Trading, Says Zak Westphal

Fintech Is Leveling the Playing Field in Trading, Says Zak Westphal

The post Fintech Is Leveling the Playing Field in Trading, Says Zak Westphal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The trading world was once divided into two groups: those with access to high-powered data and those without.  As you might have guessed, it was the major institutions (like Wall Street) that had a monopoly on the tools, data access, and speed. This left retail traders fighting to keep up. This gap is closing rapidly, and the main reason is the introduction of new technology and platforms entering the fold. Zak Westphal has been at the forefront of this transformation. While Co-Founding StocksToTrade, he has been a big part of empowering everyday traders to gain access to the real-time information and algorithmic systems that have long provided Wall Street with its edge. We spoke with him about how fintech is reshaping the landscape and what it really means for retail traders today. Fintech has changed everything from banking to payments. In your opinion, what has been its greatest impact on the world of trading? For me, it’s all about access. When I began my trading career, institutions had a significant advantage, even more pronounced than it is now. They had direct feeds of data, algorithmic systems, and research teams monitoring information right around the clock. Retail traders, on the other hand, had slower information and pretty basic tools in comparison.  Fintech has substantially changed the game. Today, a retail trader from home can access real-time market data, scan thousands of stocks in mere seconds, and utilize algorithmic tools that were once only available to hedge funds. I can’t think of a time when the access for everyday traders has been as accessible as it is today. That doesn’t mean the advantages are gone, because Wall Street still has resources that individuals simply can’t have. However, there is now an opportunity for everyday traders actually to compete. And that is a…
Threshold
T$0.01737+4.07%
RealLink
REAL$0.06542+2.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08859+1.57%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 17:14
Share

Trending News

More

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

Fintech Is Leveling the Playing Field in Trading, Says Zak Westphal

Koscom Pursues Korean Won Stablecoin with 5 Trademark Applications

Pepeto Attracts Capital As Early Shiba Inu And Pepe Investors Hunt Big Gains And The Next 100x Story