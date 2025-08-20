‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20
Scene from

Scene from “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures/Screen Gems

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Madelyn Cline’s hit reboot of 1997 horror classic I Know What You Did Last Summer is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming.

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, I Know What You Did Last Summer opened in theaters on July 18. The official summary for I Know What You Did Last Summer reads, “When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences.

“A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer … and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.”

Prinze and Hewitt reprise their classic roles of Ray Bronson and Julia James from the 1997 version of I Know What You Did Last Summer, while Cline stars alongside Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers and Sarah Pidgeon as the small group of closer friends who are haunted by their secret of not reporting the fatal car crash to the police.

Rated R, I Know What You Did Last Summer will debut on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Aug. 26, according to When to Stream.

While the streaming tracker is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, When to Stream noted that the film’s studio, Sony Pictures Entertainment, has not announced or confirmed the release date and it is subject to change.

When the film becomes available on PVOD, it will be cost $24.99 to purchase. Since digital rental prices are typically $5 less than purchase prices, viewers can expect to rent I Know What You Did Last Summer for $19.99 for 48 hours. The film will be available on a variety of digital platforms, including Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube.

How Did Audiences And Critics Receive ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’?

I Know What You Did Last Summer has to date earned $31.9 million domestically and $31.2 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $63.1 million against an $18 million production budget before prints and advertising, according to The Numbers.

I Know What You Did Last Summer earned 37% “rotten” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 198 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus for the film reads, “Faithfully harkening back to the original for better or worse, this I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot serves up plenty of nostalgia without finding a compelling hook of its own.”

The movie fared better with audiences, earning a 68% “fresh” score on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 1,000-plus verified user ratings. The RT audience summary for the movie reads, “I Know What You Did Last Summer revives the campy slasher spirit of the original, and while it leans heavy on nostalgia, its new cast is lively – until they get the hook.”

I Know What You Did Last Summer arrives on PVOD on Tuesday

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/08/19/i-know-what-you-did-last-summer-reboot-gets-streaming-date-report-says/

