The United States must stop relying on other countries for chips, according to IBM vice chairman Gary Cohn. Speaking on Yahoo Finance’s Opening Bid, Cohn said, “The United States, as we know, has to become a chip manufacturer. We cannot be dependent on the rest of the world for chips.” He served as National Economic […]The United States must stop relying on other countries for chips, according to IBM vice chairman Gary Cohn. Speaking on Yahoo Finance’s Opening Bid, Cohn said, “The United States, as we know, has to become a chip manufacturer. We cannot be dependent on the rest of the world for chips.” He served as National Economic […]

IBM says U.S. chip dependence on foreign supply is a national risk

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 20:50
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09485-12.19%
Union
U$0.013346-5.44%
CreatorBid
BID$0.09883+3.79%
Vice
VICE$0.02266-0.96%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.00051+2.00%

The United States must stop relying on other countries for chips, according to IBM vice chairman Gary Cohn. Speaking on Yahoo Finance’s Opening Bid, Cohn said, “The United States, as we know, has to become a chip manufacturer. We cannot be dependent on the rest of the world for chips.”

He served as National Economic Council director during Trump’s presidency and now warns that the country’s tech future is in danger if it keeps outsourcing chip production.

Cohn’s warning comes right after Nvidia announced a $5 billion investment in Intel. As part of the deal, the two companies will co-design chips for data centers and personal computers. This investment also makes Nvidia one of Intel’s largest shareholders.

Intel has been losing ground in the global chip industry, and this partnership might help the company recover. But it also reveals how fragile America’s chip supply chain really is. Right now, Intel is the only U.S. company making top-tier chips. That’s it. No backup.

U.S. government invests in Intel while Big Tech signs global AI chip deal

In late August, the U.S. government agreed to put $8.9 billion into Intel, getting a 9.9% ownership in return. This move was meant to boost domestic chip production, especially since the global market is becoming more competitive.

Cohn called the Nvidia-Intel partnership “some good,” but said the real issue is much bigger: America needs to build its own chip infrastructure and stop waiting on imports.

He brought up how badly the country struggled during the COVID pandemic. “We understood that without chips being imported to the United States, our economy, our manufacturing economy [would] shut down,” he said.

That situation exposed a national weakness. Now, the federal government is using policies like the CHIPS Act, signed into law in 2022 under President Biden, to encourage more chip factories at home.

But Cohn made it clear that the government’s job isn’t to pick favorites. “To be able to defend ourselves, to be able to build military equipment, we need to be in the chip manufacturing business here,” he said.

This comes while the U.S. and UK signed a $42 billion agreement called the Tech Prosperity Deal, which is expected to boost AI chip demand in the UK. Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, and OpenAI are all involved.

Cohn also said the AI boom will need massive data centers, most of which still don’t exist. He expects them to be ready in three to five years. He’s convinced AI is just getting started. Tools like AI agents only “solve a specific AI problem” today, but that will change. IBM is preparing for that next step.

The company believes AI will expand into something much bigger, connected systems, working together, powered by quantum computing. “Where I believe this is going, where IBM believes is going … to an enterprise-wide solution where all of these AI programs … will work together,” he said.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.013338-5.50%
KIND
KIND$0.00688+24.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017821+0.37%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Macro analyst Luke Gromen’s comments come amid an ongoing debate over whether Bitcoin or Ether is the more attractive long-term option for traditional investors. Macro analyst Luke Gromen says the fact that Bitcoin doesn’t natively earn yield isn’t a weakness; it’s what makes it a safer store of value.“If you’re earning a yield, you are taking a risk,” Gromen told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast on Wednesday, responding to a question about critics who dismiss Bitcoin (BTC) because they prefer yield-earning assets.“Anyone who says that is showing their Western financial privilege,” he added.Read more
Threshold
T$0.0168+0.59%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,959.52+0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08656-0.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 14:22
Share
Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

X to take down crypto scam syndicate to ensure platform's 'absolute integrity.'
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010028-1.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017821+0.37%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.000605-3.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 20:30
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What's Next for Ecosystem

Bitcoin Bull Cycle: Unveiling the Final Ascent Towards a Monumental Peak