ICB Network Partners With Okratech To Advance Real-World DeFi Use Cases Through Cross-Chain Web3 Capabilities

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 13:04
RealLink
REAL$0.06024--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10009-0.82%
Movement
MOVE$0.1184+2.51%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21609+0.84%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001596+1.14%

ICB Network, a Layer-1 PoS chain, today announced a strategic alliance with Okratech, a decentralized platform for Web3 products. The advancement brings native support for Okratech into the ICB Network, enabling Okratech’s customers to efficiently access ICB’s ecosystem of DApps and offerings from their wallets. By adding Okratech to its chains of supported protocols, ICB broadens its multi-chain interoperability and continues advancing towards an integrated, cross-chain user experience.

ICB Network is a Layer-1 PoS blockchain that offers scalable and user-friendly crypto trading, advanced applications, and staking options for experienced and beginner users worldwide. On the other hand, Okratech is a decentralized ecosystem recognized for connecting freelancers and consumers and providing a wide variety of Web3 products to users.

ICB Network Integrates Okratech for a More Composable Web3 Ecosystem

Based on the integration of the two platforms, Okratech will bring its huge community and AI-powered infrastructure to the ICB Network, as illustrated in the data above. The move to connect Okratech’s AI technology to the ICB Network is essential for enhancing the reliability of ICB’s data and the effectiveness of its intelligent decision-making.

Also, the integration means that Okratech’s community of global users can now access ICB’s platform within the Okratech ecosystem, listing ICB-based DApps, assets, and products. Okratech customers can now exchange and move assets to the ICB Network or buy ICB tokens directly within the Okratech ecosystem. This interconnected approach eliminates obstacles from multi-chain trades, making the process of interacting with innovative protocols like ICB seamless. Okratech’s integration with ICB resolves a persistent problem in Web3 by eradicating obstacles to multi-chain interoperability and simplifying customer experience.  

By integrating Okratech, ICB is providing its users with the ability to directly access Okratech’s growing Web3 ecosystem. For Okratech, its incorporation into ICB widens its reach by getting into the ICB ecosystem’s customer base and developing trust within the broader Web3 community.

ICB Network + Okratech: Unlocking the Potential of Web3

The collaboration between ICB Network and Okratech holds immense significance for the growth of the decentralized environment. It highlights the commitment by the two projects towards embracing a cross-chain Web3 future. The two decentralized platforms are transforming into an interoperable ecosystem where customers can manage all their applications and assets in a cross-chain environment, regardless of the blockchain hosting them.

By widening its reach to a rising Web3 network like Okratech, ICB resolves real problems for its clients. The collaboration shows that Web3 is advancing towards a cross-chain reality. It is an indicator that crypto platforms are coming to terms with the fact that users shouldn’t have to struggle with complicated bridges or different wallets to participate in the decentralized space.

By bringing Okratech into ICB, the two platforms showcase their dedication to offering a more seamless and secure experience that will assist in bringing the next generation of clients into Web3. By leveraging this partnership, both ICB Network and Okratech reinforce their dedication to decreasing sophistication within Web3. Efficient interoperability gives users the power to traverse across the wider Web3 without restrictions, highlighting a crucial move towards a more accessible and interconnected decentralized ecosystem.

Nicholas Otieno is a fintech writer specializing in cryptocurrency markets. Since 2019, he has written articles to educate readers about cryptocurrency and its substantial positive impact on global prosperity. Nicholas is a Bitcoin holder, believing firmly in its fundamentals.
His work has been featured in publications such as Finance Magnates, Blockchain.News, Bitcoin Magazine, Coincub, and among others. When he’s not writing, Nicholas enjoys performing domestic tasks, spending time with friends, listening to music, and watching football.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/icb-network-partners-with-okratech-to-advance-real-world-defi-use-cases-through-cross-chain-web3-capabilities/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Intro The search for the next breakout cryptocurrency is intensifying as we move deeper into 2025. Among the emerging names, MAGACOIN FINANCE has drawn significant attention after hitting a $13.5 million valuation. Analysts are beginning to compare its trajectory to the early growth stages of Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), both of which transformed from […]
Solana
SOL$202.37-0.21%
Movement
MOVE$0.1181+2.33%
Triathon
GROW$0.0397+85.51%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 13:00
Share
Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

The post Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following is a guest post and opinion of Eneko Knörr, CEO and Co-Founder of Stabolut. Months ago, in an op-ed for CryptoSlate, I warned that the EU’s flagship crypto regulation, MiCA, would achieve the opposite of its goals. I argued it would strangle euro innovation while cementing the US dollar’s dominance for a new generation. At the time, some thought this was alarmist. Today, with grim validation, the same concerns are being echoed from within the European Central Bank itself. In a recent blog post, also highlighted by the Financial Times, ECB advisor Jürgen Schaaf described the state of the euro-denominated stablecoin market as “dismal” and warned that Europe risks being “steamrollered” by dollar-based competitors. This warning comes at a critical time. In the traditional global economy, non-USD currencies are the lifeblood of commerce. They account for 73% of global GDP, 53% of SWIFT transactions, and 42% of central bank reserves. Yet, in the burgeoning digital economy, these same currencies are nearly invisible. The world’s second most important currency, the euro, has been reduced to a digital rounding error. By the Numbers: A Digital Chasm The data reveals a startling disconnect. While privately issued, dollar-denominated stablecoins command a market capitalization approaching $300 billion, their euro-denominated counterparts struggle to reach $450 million, according to data from CoinGecko. That’s a market share of just 0.15%. This isn’t a gap; it’s a chasm. It means that for every €1 of value transacted on a blockchain, there are nearly €700 in US dollars. This dollarization of the digital world presents a profound strategic risk to Europe’s monetary sovereignty and economic competitiveness. MiCA’s Billion-Euro Handbrake The EU’s landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation was intended to create clarity, but in its ambition to control risk, it has inadvertently built a cage. While its framework…
Threshold
T$0.01593--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018153-10.14%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022-18.51%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 13:02
Share
Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws

Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws

The post Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has renewed his push for comprehensive cryptocurrency regulation, calling for clear, transparent rules and oversight mechanisms to keep pace with the fast-evolving digital asset sector. Lukashenko’s Frustrations Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has reportedly issued a renewed directive to fast-track comprehensive cryptocurrency regulations, emphasizing the need for transparent oversight and legal clarity […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/belarus-aims-to-reinforce-its-digital-haven-with-stronger-crypto-laws/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018153-10.14%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03566-2.11%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01527-0.06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 13:34
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6292.18.

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before