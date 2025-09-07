ICB Network Partners With Okratech To Advance Real-World DeFi Use Cases Through Cross-Chain Web3 Capabilities

ICB Network, a Layer-1 PoS chain, today announced a strategic alliance with Okratech, a decentralized platform for Web3 products. The advancement brings native support for Okratech into the ICB Network, enabling Okratech’s customers to efficiently access ICB’s ecosystem of DApps and offerings from their wallets. By adding Okratech to its chains of supported protocols, ICB broadens its multi-chain interoperability and continues advancing towards an integrated, cross-chain user experience.

ICB Network is a Layer-1 PoS blockchain that offers scalable and user-friendly crypto trading, advanced applications, and staking options for experienced and beginner users worldwide. On the other hand, Okratech is a decentralized ecosystem recognized for connecting freelancers and consumers and providing a wide variety of Web3 products to users.

ICB Network Integrates Okratech for a More Composable Web3 Ecosystem

Based on the integration of the two platforms, Okratech will bring its huge community and AI-powered infrastructure to the ICB Network, as illustrated in the data above. The move to connect Okratech’s AI technology to the ICB Network is essential for enhancing the reliability of ICB’s data and the effectiveness of its intelligent decision-making.

Also, the integration means that Okratech’s community of global users can now access ICB’s platform within the Okratech ecosystem, listing ICB-based DApps, assets, and products. Okratech customers can now exchange and move assets to the ICB Network or buy ICB tokens directly within the Okratech ecosystem. This interconnected approach eliminates obstacles from multi-chain trades, making the process of interacting with innovative protocols like ICB seamless. Okratech’s integration with ICB resolves a persistent problem in Web3 by eradicating obstacles to multi-chain interoperability and simplifying customer experience.

By integrating Okratech, ICB is providing its users with the ability to directly access Okratech’s growing Web3 ecosystem. For Okratech, its incorporation into ICB widens its reach by getting into the ICB ecosystem’s customer base and developing trust within the broader Web3 community.

ICB Network + Okratech: Unlocking the Potential of Web3

The collaboration between ICB Network and Okratech holds immense significance for the growth of the decentralized environment. It highlights the commitment by the two projects towards embracing a cross-chain Web3 future. The two decentralized platforms are transforming into an interoperable ecosystem where customers can manage all their applications and assets in a cross-chain environment, regardless of the blockchain hosting them.

By widening its reach to a rising Web3 network like Okratech, ICB resolves real problems for its clients. The collaboration shows that Web3 is advancing towards a cross-chain reality. It is an indicator that crypto platforms are coming to terms with the fact that users shouldn’t have to struggle with complicated bridges or different wallets to participate in the decentralized space.

By bringing Okratech into ICB, the two platforms showcase their dedication to offering a more seamless and secure experience that will assist in bringing the next generation of clients into Web3. By leveraging this partnership, both ICB Network and Okratech reinforce their dedication to decreasing sophistication within Web3. Efficient interoperability gives users the power to traverse across the wider Web3 without restrictions, highlighting a crucial move towards a more accessible and interconnected decentralized ecosystem.