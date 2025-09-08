ICBC Asia and HSBC Pursue Hong Kong Stablecoin Licenses

Key Points:
  • ICBC Asia and HSBC signal their interest in stablecoin licenses.
  • The HKMA plans to initially approve fewer than 10 licenses.
  • Hong Kong’s stablecoin regulation sets a potential precedent for Asia.

ICBC Asia and HSBC are planning to apply for stablecoin issuer licenses from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, as part of Hong Kong’s new stablecoin regulations starting August 1, 2025.

This initiative highlights institutional efforts to engage with digital currencies, potentially impacting liquidity and including major banks in the emerging stablecoin sector in Hong Kong.

Key Developments, Impact, and Reactions

ICBC Asia and HSBC‘s interest underscores potential commitment from financial powerhouses to Hong Kong’s stablecoin landscape. The HKMA‘s invitation-based licensing system further emphasizes the selective nature of this initiative. This regulatory direction aims to carefully balance market growth and stability.

Fewer than 10 licenses are anticipated to be initially approved. Eddie Yue, CEO of HKMA, resonated with the sentiment that the market “has become overly excited,” suggesting a moderated approach. Major stakeholders await further announcements, reflecting ongoing internal deliberations.

Community and market observers have noted the cautious enthusiasm accompanying this regulatory phase. Eddie Yue, CEO of HKMA, further noted, “The HKMA is likely to approve fewer than 10 stablecoin licenses in the initial phase.”

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Regulations: A Precedent for Asia

Did you know? Hong Kong’s new regulatory approach requires stablecoin assets to be backed by high-quality reserves, setting a precedent in Asia’s digital currency landscape.

Tether USDt (USDT), a prominent stablecoin by market influence, currently trades at $1.00, supported by a market cap of formatNumber(168896526985, 2). Its 24-hour trading volume stands at formatNumber(76816721705, 2), denoting a 19.96% change. Over the past quarter, its price showed minor variations reflecting .01%. Data sourced from CoinMarketCap shows stability with negligible 90-day price changes.

Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:38 UTC on September 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu Research highlights that institutional moves towards stablecoins could encourage greater liquidity in blockchain-based financial services.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/hong-kong-stablecoin-licenses/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
