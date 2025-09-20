The post Identifying Milestones And Pivotal Moments For OKC Thunder In 2025-26 Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN ANTONIO, TX – FEBRUARY 29: Center Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives towards the basket against Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on February 29, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brien Aho/Getty Images) Getty Images The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to win a second consecutive NBA championship in the 2025-26 season, but before a chance at the playoffs arises, the team will need to take care of business in the regular season. That effort will secure seeding and position it to make another run at defending its title. Over the course of the upcoming 82-game regular season, what are some of the key milestones for the Thunder? Oct. 21: Opening Night Opening night for any team is always exciting, but that’s especially true in this case for the Thunder. Not only is it the first game of the season and against the Houston Rockets, but it’s the opening night of the entire NBA season. Most other teams around the league won’t begin play until a day or two later. On top of that, it’s Oklahoma City’s championship ring ceremony, where each player will have the opportunity to put on their hard-earned rings. There’s an added wrinkle with Kevin Durant in attendance as the newest member of the Rockets. Not only is Houston a legitimate threat to the Thunder’s repeat bid this season, but Durant — the player the franchise was originally built around who could never win a title in Oklahoma City — will be present for the ceremony many years later. Oct. 23: First NBA Finals… The post Identifying Milestones And Pivotal Moments For OKC Thunder In 2025-26 Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN ANTONIO, TX – FEBRUARY 29: Center Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives towards the basket against Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on February 29, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brien Aho/Getty Images) Getty Images The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to win a second consecutive NBA championship in the 2025-26 season, but before a chance at the playoffs arises, the team will need to take care of business in the regular season. That effort will secure seeding and position it to make another run at defending its title. Over the course of the upcoming 82-game regular season, what are some of the key milestones for the Thunder? Oct. 21: Opening Night Opening night for any team is always exciting, but that’s especially true in this case for the Thunder. Not only is it the first game of the season and against the Houston Rockets, but it’s the opening night of the entire NBA season. Most other teams around the league won’t begin play until a day or two later. On top of that, it’s Oklahoma City’s championship ring ceremony, where each player will have the opportunity to put on their hard-earned rings. There’s an added wrinkle with Kevin Durant in attendance as the newest member of the Rockets. Not only is Houston a legitimate threat to the Thunder’s repeat bid this season, but Durant — the player the franchise was originally built around who could never win a title in Oklahoma City — will be present for the ceremony many years later. Oct. 23: First NBA Finals…

Identifying Milestones And Pivotal Moments For OKC Thunder In 2025-26 Season

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 20:21
1
1$0.006012-52.15%
Threshold
T$0.01679+0.53%
CreatorBid
BID$0.09885+3.81%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.0908-2.08%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.057-1.63%

SAN ANTONIO, TX – FEBRUARY 29: Center Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives towards the basket against Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on February 29, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brien Aho/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to win a second consecutive NBA championship in the 2025-26 season, but before a chance at the playoffs arises, the team will need to take care of business in the regular season. That effort will secure seeding and position it to make another run at defending its title.

Over the course of the upcoming 82-game regular season, what are some of the key milestones for the Thunder?

Oct. 21: Opening Night

Opening night for any team is always exciting, but that’s especially true in this case for the Thunder. Not only is it the first game of the season and against the Houston Rockets, but it’s the opening night of the entire NBA season. Most other teams around the league won’t begin play until a day or two later.

On top of that, it’s Oklahoma City’s championship ring ceremony, where each player will have the opportunity to put on their hard-earned rings. There’s an added wrinkle with Kevin Durant in attendance as the newest member of the Rockets. Not only is Houston a legitimate threat to the Thunder’s repeat bid this season, but Durant — the player the franchise was originally built around who could never win a title in Oklahoma City — will be present for the ceremony many years later.

Oct. 23: First NBA Finals Rematch

The Pacers won’t be the exact version of themselves that we saw in last season’s NBA Finals, but it’ll still be fascinating to see a rematch just a few days into the regular season. This is a matchup both fanbases will be eager for, given the familiarity that now exists between the two franchises. While Tyrese Haliburton will be sidelined for the entire season, it’s still one of the early games to circle on the calendar.

Nov. 7: G League Season Begins

The G League season will begin with the Tip-Off Tournament on Nov. 7. This milestone matters because it’s when some of the Thunder’s two-way players and younger prospects will start having the option to play with the Oklahoma City Blue. Philosophically, the Thunder loves to give younger players opportunities at the NBA level, so don’t be surprised if, in the handful of games the team plays between the start of the season and Nov. 7, younger players get extended minutes. Once the G League season kicks off, those developmental opportunities typically shift toward the Blue.

Dec. 25: Christmas Day

The Thunder will be back playing on Christmas Day for the first time in a while, now that it has ascended into championship status. This year, Oklahoma City is back on the holiday slate, facing the San Antonio Spurs. It’ll be Chet Holmgren vs. Victor Wembanyama in what promises to be a marquee matchup. There’s no shortage of storylines between these two Western Conference teams, once rivals in the past, as a new rivalry could be sparked again in this era of Thunder-Spurs basketball.

Feb. 5: NBA Trade Deadline

It’s unclear just how active the Thunder will be at this season’s trade deadline. It has a complete roster that’s already proven championship-caliber, and it’s essentially running it back. That said, Oklahoma City has every asset needed to make a splash if it feels it’s necessary.

This milestone matters not only for what Oklahoma City might do, but also because other teams hoping to dethrone the Thunder will be making moves that indirectly impact its title defense.

Feb. 13–15: NBA All-Star Break

The All-Star break should once again be a fun one for the Thunder. If healthy, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams are locks to be All-Stars, while Chet Holmgren has a strong chance to join them as a third representative in Los Angeles. It’ll also be a chance for the rest of the roster to rest, reset and prepare for the final push of the season.

April 12: End of Regular Season

The Thunder will close the regular season against the Phoenix Suns on April 12. The hope is that, like last season, Oklahoma City has already secured its standing by then, and this game doesn’t hold too much weight.

But if it does, it’s important to note that Phoenix doesn’t project to be among the West’s elite. If the Thunder needs a win on the final day to lock up playoff seeding, this is a favorable opponent to face.

Oklahoma City will once again be a favorite to win the NBA championship this season and attempt the difficult feat of repeating. There’s a lot that goes into that process over the course of the year, and these key milestones highlight what should be a fascinating 2025-26 campaign.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholascrain/2025/09/20/identifying-milestones-and-pivotal-moments-for-okc-thunder-in-2025-26-season/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.013338-5.50%
KIND
KIND$0.00688+24.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017821+0.37%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Macro analyst Luke Gromen’s comments come amid an ongoing debate over whether Bitcoin or Ether is the more attractive long-term option for traditional investors. Macro analyst Luke Gromen says the fact that Bitcoin doesn’t natively earn yield isn’t a weakness; it’s what makes it a safer store of value.“If you’re earning a yield, you are taking a risk,” Gromen told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast on Wednesday, responding to a question about critics who dismiss Bitcoin (BTC) because they prefer yield-earning assets.“Anyone who says that is showing their Western financial privilege,” he added.Read more
Threshold
T$0.0168+0.59%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,959.52+0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08656-0.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 14:22
Share
Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

X to take down crypto scam syndicate to ensure platform's 'absolute integrity.'
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010028-1.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017821+0.37%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.000605-3.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 20:30
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What's Next for Ecosystem

Bitcoin Bull Cycle: Unveiling the Final Ascent Towards a Monumental Peak