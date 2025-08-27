If Presidential Elections used Blockchain, Could We Finally Trust the Vote Again?

Could We Finally Trust the Vote Again?
Let’s imagine it’s election day. You’re sipping your morning coffee, then pick up your phone, tap an app, verify your ID, and vote. Just like that. No long lines. No shady ballot counts. No wondering if your vote even mattered.
Now imagine that vote gets recorded publicly, immutably, and can never be tampered with, all thanks to blockchain.
Sounds like a dream, right?
But with Web3 technology, this dream might not be that far away.
\ Whether it’s the U.S., Indonesia, or anywhere else, election controversies are all too common.Ballot fraud, vote tampering, mysterious system “errors”… the list goes on. Every few years, we see the same movie play out, allegations, protests, and mistrust.
And let’s be real: even if everything is fair, people still doubt it.
That’s where blockchain comes in.
\
\ At its core, blockchain is a digital ledger. Public, unchangeable, and secure. Once something is recorded, it can’t be altered without the entire network knowing. That’s why it works so well for money and data.
So, what if we applied that same technology to voting?
With blockchain voting:
It’s like having a public, transparent vote count that’s open for anyone to audit in real time.
Imagine a voting app that uses your digital ID (secured with biometrics or government verification). Once you cast your vote, the blockchain confirms it and stores it forever. You can even get a hash (like a receipt) to prove your vote exists on the chain.
No middlemen. No missing ballots. No room for funny business.
It’s like sending crypto, you know it’s sent, confirmed, and traceable.
\
\ Good question, and yes, it’s one of the biggest challenges.
But new tech like zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) can help. These let people prove something (like their vote) without revealing the full data. So you could verify your vote exists and was counted without revealing who you voted for.
It’s like showing your friend you have a ticket to a concert… without showing which seat you have.
In the United States, some states have already tested blockchain voting, though only in small, controlled trials.
These tests were very limited, mostly for military or overseas voters, but they proved one thing: the technology can work.
\
\ There are still major hurdles:
But none of those problems are unsolvable. Especially not in a world where most of us already do banking, shopping, and business online.
If blockchain ran elections, we might finally:
It’s not just about tech, it’s about fairness, efficiency, and inclusion.
Voting is the foundation of democracy, yet it’s one of the least modernized systems we have.
Blockchain won’t fix politics overnight, but it could fix how we vote, and maybe that’s the first step to fixing everything else.
The question is: Are we ready to upgrade democracy?
You can also contact me through X @AskaraJr and Linkedin