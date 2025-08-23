If You Make $1M from XRP Here’s How to Protect and Grow Wealth: Blockchain Consultant Explains

A blockchain consultant has explained how investors who hit the jackpot with XRP could protect and grow their wealth over time.

Notably, analysts have persistently set bold price targets for XRP, and many investors view these predictions as a chance to build serious wealth.

The Prospect of Making $1M with XRP

Specifically, community discussions have centered on figures like $100, $1,000, or even $10,000 per XRP. Meanwhile, some holders have become increasingly optimistic, setting their investment target at the $1 million mark.

– Advertisement – For context, if XRP ever hits $100, anyone holding 10,000 XRP, worth about $30,000 today, would see that investment climb to $1 million. At $1,000, a smaller holding of 1,000 XRP worth $3,000 today would achieve the same. Meanwhile, should the ambitious $10,000 price materialize, even 100 XRP worth $300 right now could grow into a million-dollar portfolio. How to Protect and Grow Your $1M Amid these discussions, blockchain consultant and tech investor Armando Pantoja has argued that the bigger question is not how to make $1 million but how to keep it.

In a recent commentary, he explained that bull markets often create millionaires, but most lose their gains within 18 months. According to him, real wealth comes when that money produces steady income for life without eating into the original capital.

Pantoja advised investors who hit the million-dollar milestone to first strengthen their portfolios. He advised that they divest into Bitcoin because of its stability and look to Ethereum for its reliable staking income. However, he still championed XRP as valuable for its upside potential.

The market commentator also warned investors not to leave large holdings on exchanges. To him, moving long-term crypto into secure storage is important because exchanges often collapse in bear markets, and even trusted platforms can fail.

Unlocking Liquidity in a Smart Way

Further, Pantoja also encouraged people to unlock liquidity in smart ways. He suggested that instead of selling their crypto, investors should borrow against it through tax-free loans and then use that capital to buy assets that generate income. Several analysts have also encouraged this.

Pantoja mentioned rental properties, dividend stocks, real estate, and farmland as assets to buy. Among these, he singled out farmland as an overlooked but powerful choice, pointing out that it typically delivers 10-12% annual returns with low risk.

He also noted the need to shield wealth through legal structures like insurance, LLCs, trusts, and retirement accounts. The analyst explained that the truly wealthy don’t flaunt their success but instead protect it through careful planning.

He suggested that building long-term prosperity is less about striking it big once and more about creating steady income that lasts year after year.

Ambitious XRP Price Predictions

Notably, Pantoja’s commentary comes on the back of multiple audacious predictions for XRP. While some critics dismiss the $100 target as unrealistic because of XRP’s large circulating supply, projections of higher targets have emerged.

For instance, Matthew Brienen, Chief Operating Officer of CryptoGuard, predicted in April that XRP could reach between $100 and $1,000 within the next decade. Versan Aljarrah, co-founder of Black Swan Capitalist, claimed the $1,000 would not mark the peak but instead serve as the floor. Jake Claver also argued that a $10,000 price is not out of reach.