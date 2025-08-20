Ika Launches RFP Program to Unlock the Next Generation of Decentralized Applications on Sui

Zug, Switzerland, August 20th, 2025, Chainwire
Ika, the fastest MPC network, today announced a Request for Proposals (RFP) designed to showcase applications that were not possible before, and are not possible anywhere else today. By letting Sui smart contracts natively control assets across other blockchains, Ika unlocks entirely new design spaces for builders.
Why it’s only possible on Ika + Sui
Ika’s zero-trust MPC network, with its novel 2PC-MPC cryptographic scheme, integrates directly with Sui, turning Sui into a global coordination layer for secure, programmable cross-chain actions – without bridges, wrapped assets, or custodians. Sui builders can now orchestrate native assets from Bitcoin, Solana, EVM, and more, opening entirely new product categories rather than incremental upgrades – and while always keeping the user in control.
Breaking New Ground Across Categories
The first wave of Ika RFP highlights twelve projects that push into design spaces only Ika + Sui can unlock, for example:
1. Reinventing Finance with Native Assets
Ika enables DeFi primitives that work directly with assets like BTC and ETH, without wrapping or custodians.
2. Redefining Ownership and Marketplaces
Ika extends what can be transferred, traded, and valued across chains.
3. Next-Gen Infrastructure for Users, DAOs, and AI
By enforcing rules at the dWallet level, Ika + Sui make new models of coordination possible.
Together, these projects demonstrate how Ika + Sui are not improving existing categories. They are creating entirely new ones.
Invitation to builders
Selected proposals will receive funding, technical support, and ecosystem visibility to ship production-grade applications that prove what’s only possible on Ika + Sui.
About Ika
Ika is the fastest parallel MPC network, offering sub-second latency, unprecedented scale and decentralization, and zero-trust security. As the premier choice for interoperability, decentralized custody, and chain abstraction, Ika is set to revolutionize digital asset security and multi-chain DeFi. Users can learn more here.
