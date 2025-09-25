The post Ikuyo to Launch Stablecoin Association for Japan Trade Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokyo-listed automotive parts maker Ikuyo announced plans to establish the Stablecoin Settlement Association to modernize Japan’s trade finance system. The initiative seeks to cut payment costs, reduce settlement delays, and streamline complex procedures that hamper the nation’s export competitiveness. Ikuyo aims to foster collaboration among financial institutions, trading companies, and fintech firms to promote standardized, blockchain-based settlement infrastructure. Ikuyo Targets Trade Finance Inefficiencies The Tokyo-listed firm unveiled plans on September 24 to create the Stablecoin Settlement Association. This initiative addresses persistent inefficiencies in Japan’s trade finance sector, including high transaction costs and delayed settlements that undermine export performance. Sponsored Sponsored The planned association will leverage stablecoins to enhance cross-border payment efficiency and reduce friction in import-export transactions. According to Ikuyo, current trade finance practices remain heavily paper-based, while industry groups rarely focus on B2B trade finance. Government initiatives promoting trade digitalization have advanced slowly, particularly in the payment space. Goals for Businesses, Technology Firms, and Policymakers Through the new association, Ikuyo seeks to deliver multiple benefits. Exporters and importers could gain from lower settlement costs and improved cash flow. For technology companies, the initiative offers new market opportunities, while government agencies would gain a trusted private partner to drive digital economic innovation. Membership will be open to financial institutions handling payment flows, trading companies and manufacturers managing logistics, and fintech or blockchain providers supplying technical infrastructure. The association plans to establish operational standards, create safety guidelines, and collaborate with government bodies to support Japan’s digital economy. The stablecoin effort follows Ikuyo’s June decision to regularly purchase Bitcoin as part of a growth and asset diversification strategy. In July, the company also announced its entry into cryptocurrency mining operations. Although no official figures on Bitcoin acquisitions have been released, the firm has already used stablecoins for partial payments of mining equipment,… The post Ikuyo to Launch Stablecoin Association for Japan Trade Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokyo-listed automotive parts maker Ikuyo announced plans to establish the Stablecoin Settlement Association to modernize Japan’s trade finance system. The initiative seeks to cut payment costs, reduce settlement delays, and streamline complex procedures that hamper the nation’s export competitiveness. Ikuyo aims to foster collaboration among financial institutions, trading companies, and fintech firms to promote standardized, blockchain-based settlement infrastructure. Ikuyo Targets Trade Finance Inefficiencies The Tokyo-listed firm unveiled plans on September 24 to create the Stablecoin Settlement Association. This initiative addresses persistent inefficiencies in Japan’s trade finance sector, including high transaction costs and delayed settlements that undermine export performance. Sponsored Sponsored The planned association will leverage stablecoins to enhance cross-border payment efficiency and reduce friction in import-export transactions. According to Ikuyo, current trade finance practices remain heavily paper-based, while industry groups rarely focus on B2B trade finance. Government initiatives promoting trade digitalization have advanced slowly, particularly in the payment space. Goals for Businesses, Technology Firms, and Policymakers Through the new association, Ikuyo seeks to deliver multiple benefits. Exporters and importers could gain from lower settlement costs and improved cash flow. For technology companies, the initiative offers new market opportunities, while government agencies would gain a trusted private partner to drive digital economic innovation. Membership will be open to financial institutions handling payment flows, trading companies and manufacturers managing logistics, and fintech or blockchain providers supplying technical infrastructure. The association plans to establish operational standards, create safety guidelines, and collaborate with government bodies to support Japan’s digital economy. The stablecoin effort follows Ikuyo’s June decision to regularly purchase Bitcoin as part of a growth and asset diversification strategy. In July, the company also announced its entry into cryptocurrency mining operations. Although no official figures on Bitcoin acquisitions have been released, the firm has already used stablecoins for partial payments of mining equipment,…

Ikuyo to Launch Stablecoin Association for Japan Trade Finance

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 19:42
Tokyo-listed automotive parts maker Ikuyo announced plans to establish the Stablecoin Settlement Association to modernize Japan’s trade finance system.

The initiative seeks to cut payment costs, reduce settlement delays, and streamline complex procedures that hamper the nation’s export competitiveness. Ikuyo aims to foster collaboration among financial institutions, trading companies, and fintech firms to promote standardized, blockchain-based settlement infrastructure.

Ikuyo Targets Trade Finance Inefficiencies

The Tokyo-listed firm unveiled plans on September 24 to create the Stablecoin Settlement Association. This initiative addresses persistent inefficiencies in Japan’s trade finance sector, including high transaction costs and delayed settlements that undermine export performance.

The planned association will leverage stablecoins to enhance cross-border payment efficiency and reduce friction in import-export transactions.

According to Ikuyo, current trade finance practices remain heavily paper-based, while industry groups rarely focus on B2B trade finance. Government initiatives promoting trade digitalization have advanced slowly, particularly in the payment space.

Goals for Businesses, Technology Firms, and Policymakers

Through the new association, Ikuyo seeks to deliver multiple benefits. Exporters and importers could gain from lower settlement costs and improved cash flow. For technology companies, the initiative offers new market opportunities, while government agencies would gain a trusted private partner to drive digital economic innovation.

Membership will be open to financial institutions handling payment flows, trading companies and manufacturers managing logistics, and fintech or blockchain providers supplying technical infrastructure.

The association plans to establish operational standards, create safety guidelines, and collaborate with government bodies to support Japan’s digital economy.

The stablecoin effort follows Ikuyo’s June decision to regularly purchase Bitcoin as part of a growth and asset diversification strategy. In July, the company also announced its entry into cryptocurrency mining operations.

Although no official figures on Bitcoin acquisitions have been released, the firm has already used stablecoins for partial payments of mining equipment, electricity, and maintenance fees in Canada through a capital alliance with US-based Galactic Holdings.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/ikuyo-to-launch-stablecoin-association/

