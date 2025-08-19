Illinois governor blasts Trump's ‘crypto bros’ in new bill signing

Illinois enacts first-in-Midwest crypto consumer protections, requiring exchange oversight and capping ATM fees at 18%.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker took a swipe at US President Donald Trump for allowing “crypto bros” to guide policy as he signed two new bills to regulate crypto in the state on Monday.

“While the Trump Administration is letting crypto bros write federal policy, Illinois is implementing common-sense protections for investors and consumers,” said Governor Pritzker on Monday while approving the legislation.

Crypto policy has become divisive on a state level since the Republicans won in a landslide election in November, with some states such as Texas and Arizona fully embracing the industry while others, such as Democrat stronghold Illinois, taking a more cautious stance.

Read more