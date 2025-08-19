Illinois Signs Two Crypto Regulatory Bills to Strengthen Consumer Protection

PANews reported on August 19th that, according to Cointelegraph , the governor of Illinois signed the Digital Asset and Consumer Protection Act and the Digital Asset Self-Service Terminal Act, requiring crypto exchanges to be subject to state regulation and implement anti-fraud and cybersecurity measures. The bills also set requirements for ATM operators, including registration, fraud refunds, an 18% fee cap, and a $ 2,500 daily limit for new users. The governor criticized the Trump administration for relaxing federal crypto regulation. Crypto fraud losses in Illinois reached $ 272 million in 2024 .

