ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The IMF commends the UAE for its adoption of stablecoins.The IMF commends the UAE for its adoption of stablecoins.

IMF commends UAE’s Digital Dirham framework

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/05 16:44

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) statement following a visit by an IMF staff team led by Mr. Said Bakhache to the UAE has commended the country on its enhancements to the AED Dirham monetary framework.

It praised the progress in the rollout of the Digital Dirham (CBDC) project, as well as its proactive stablecoin regulations. The IMF statement called for modernization efforts to continue including careful assessments of risks while promoting local capital market development.

When it came to crypto the IMF statement noted that while the UAE is growing as a global hub for virtual assets, this should be supported by continued strong coordination among regulators to monitor risks and developments.

The IMF statement noted, “Ongoing efforts to continue alignment with international regulatory standards and strengthen supervisory capacity are welcome and will be critical to safeguarding financial stability while promoting responsible innovation. We welcome the major efforts under the National AML/CFT Strategy and Action plan that resulted in the recent removal of the UAE from enhanced monitoring under the Financial Action Task Force and encourage continued progress.”

UAE increases cooperation in crypto information sharing

In September 2025, Cryptopolitan reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Finance signed a Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement (MCAA) and joined the global Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). The UAE framework is scheduled to roll out in 2027, after which the UAE is expected to begin sharing data with international tax authorities in 2028.

CARF provides an international standard for the automatic exchange of crypto-asset-related information between tax authorities and is part of the global standards in the exchange of information for tax purposes. Close to 70 jurisdictions have committed to implementing CARF, with most preparing for their first information exchange in 2027 or 2028.

UAE GDP projected to expand by 4.8 percent in 2025

The IMF praised the UAE’s resilience against global uncertainty and regional tensions, and noted that the financial sector remains strong and sound. It emphasizing that the UAE should monitor external shocks, real estate price developments, and cybersecurity, which is needed.

As per the statement, the UAE is projected to grow strongly well above the global average. In 2025, GDP is projected to expand by 4.8 percent 2025, driven by robust non-hydrocarbon growth and a rebound in hydrocarbon output as OPEC+ production increases, accelerating further to 5.0 percent in 2026.

It also noted that expansion in tourism, construction, and financial services continues to underpin growth, supported by major infrastructure projects. Inflation is projected at 1.6 percent in 2025 and around 2 percent over the medium term. Housing costs are expected to be the primary source of price pressures, raising potential concerns about affordability, while tradables remain subdued.

The IMF also noted that the UAE’s financial sector remains strong and sound, with banks remaining profitable, while the UAE banks’ exposure to the sector has gradually declined to about 18% percent of risk-weighted assets.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01216+1.84%
Union
U$0.006232+0.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.06805+0.87%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
Solana
SOL$160.87+1.53%
XRP
XRP$2.3043+2.38%
COM
COM$0.00463+6.68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07
Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Moore’s Law and Dennard Scaling drove explosive growth in computing power. But in the early 2000s, things hit a wall when transistors became so tiny. Multi-Core Processors let chip work on multiple tasks at once. This led to the rise of GPUs, which are built to handle thousands of tasks in parallel.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002009-4.69%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008107+0.85%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04404-1.78%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/06 14:11

Trending News

More

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Moscow, St. Petersburg And Russia’s Economy

Elon Musk’s $1 trillion Tesla payout faces shareholder vote today

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,324.06
$103,324.06$103,324.06

-0.38%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,385.74
$3,385.74$3,385.74

-0.37%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2987
$2.2987$2.2987

+0.97%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.50
$160.50$160.50

-0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0658
$1.0658$1.0658

-1.78%