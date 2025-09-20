TLDR Immutable’s Mobile Gaming Division will target the $121B mobile market for web3 gaming growth. The new division aims to accelerate mobile-first adoption of web3 gaming to reach the next billion players. Immutable’s platform has already helped three games top app store charts, marking major success in mobile. The division will invest in mobile studios [...] The post Immutable Targets $121B Mobile Gaming Market with New Division appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Immutable’s Mobile Gaming Division will target the $121B mobile market for web3 gaming growth. The new division aims to accelerate mobile-first adoption of web3 gaming to reach the next billion players. Immutable’s platform has already helped three games top app store charts, marking major success in mobile. The division will invest in mobile studios [...] The post Immutable Targets $121B Mobile Gaming Market with New Division appeared first on CoinCentral.

Immutable Targets $121B Mobile Gaming Market with New Division

By: Coincentral
2025/09/20 01:22
TLDR

  • Immutable’s Mobile Gaming Division will target the $121B mobile market for web3 gaming growth.
  • The new division aims to accelerate mobile-first adoption of web3 gaming to reach the next billion players.
  • Immutable’s platform has already helped three games top app store charts, marking major success in mobile.
  • The division will invest in mobile studios and streamline on-chain integration for easier adoption.

Immutable, a platform in web3 gaming, has launched a new Mobile Gaming Division to target the massive $121 billion mobile gaming market. This strategic move aims to accelerate the adoption of web3 gaming, reaching the next billion players globally. Immutable’s new division will focus on mobile-first strategies, bringing blockchain-powered games to mainstream audiences.

Mobile gaming represents the largest segment of the gaming industry, with over half of the world’s gamers playing on their mobile devices. According to Immutable, the market has seen revenues exceeding $121 billion annually, making it a key focus for the company’s expansion. This initiative will play a pivotal role in Immutable’s efforts to integrate blockchain technology with mobile gaming, which has been rapidly growing in both popularity and profitability.

Focus on Mainstream Web3 Gaming Adoption

Immutable’s Mobile Gaming Division will focus on helping mobile gaming studios build on its platform, offering investment support and expertise. The company aims to make it easier for mobile game developers to adopt blockchain technology by streamlining on-chain integrations. Additionally, the division will work closely with publishers and app stores to further expand its reach in the mobile gaming space.

“We believe that mobile is the single largest opportunity in gaming, with over half of the world’s gamers now playing on their phones, generating $121 billion a year,” said Robbie Ferguson, Co-founder of Immutable. “Our new mobile gaming division will help bring the next generation of on-chain games to the mainstream and the next billion users.”

This new initiative is part of Immutable’s broader strategy to drive mainstream adoption of web3 games. The company is set to invest heavily in new products, talent, and strategic partnerships to ensure that Immutable-powered games dominate the mobile app stores worldwide.

Immutable Track Record in Mobile Gaming Success

Since launching its platform, Immutable has already helped three games reach the number one position on mobile app stores such as Google Play and the Apple App Store. These successes highlight the potential of web3 gaming in the mobile space and serve as a strong foundation for the company’s new division.

Immutable is now doubling down on this momentum, looking to replicate and build on these achievements.

The company’s focus will also include partnerships with established app stores and mobile publishers to ensure that its platform becomes a go-to solution for developers looking to incorporate blockchain elements into their mobile games. By leveraging its growing ecosystem of over 680 games and its Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, Immutable aims to bridge the gap between mobile gaming and blockchain technology.

Expanding Web3 Gaming Ecosystem

Immutable’s launch of the Mobile Gaming Division comes as part of the company’s broader push to expand its web3 gaming ecosystem. The firm has already made significant strides with its Immutable Chain, a scalable Ethereum layer-2 solution, and the Immutable Passport, a digital wallet designed for web3 gamers.

The company’s focus on mobile games complements its previous efforts in web2 games and partnerships with centralized exchanges and stablecoin providers. Immutable’s ability to onboard major gaming studios and its growing presence in both the blockchain and traditional gaming markets put it in a strong position to lead the web3 gaming revolution.

The division is expected to make a significant impact in the coming years as the company continues to refine its technology and expand its network of partners. With an aggressive strategy to dominate mobile gaming, Immutable is poised to play a central role in the future of blockchain gaming.

