In August, Ethereum's monthly spot trading volume on CEX reached approximately $480 billion, surpassing Bitcoin for the first time.

PANews reported on September 4th that according to The Block , monthly spot trading volume for Ethereum ( ETH ) on centralized exchanges reached approximately $ 480 billion in August , surpassing Bitcoin ( BTC )'s $ 401 billion for the first time. Several companies, such as BitMine Immersion and SharpLink Gaming, disclosed large ETH purchases, driving up their holdings. During the same period, US spot ETH ETFs saw a net inflow of $ 3.95 billion, while BTC ETFs saw a net outflow of $ 301 million. ETH's year-to-date gain exceeded 105% , while BTC's was approximately 18% .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.