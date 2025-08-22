In the case of South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum embezzling 4.3 billion won, prosecutors requested a three-year sentence. The final verdict will be announced on September 25.

PANews reported on August 22nd that South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum was indicted for allegedly embezzling approximately 4.2 billion won (US$3.07 million) in company funds to invest in virtual currencies. During her court appearance on the 21st, prosecutors charged her with violating the Aggravated Punishment Act for Specific Economic Crimes and requested a three-year prison sentence. Hwang Jung-eum pleaded guilty and repaid the full amount between May and June. The final verdict in the case is scheduled for September 25th.

