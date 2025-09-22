In the past hour, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was about 1.06 billion US dollars, of which nearly 1.036 billion was due to long orders.

PANews reported on September 22 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the cryptocurrency market's entire network contract liquidation was US$1.06 billion, of which short positions liquidated US$23.7199 million and long positions liquidated US$310 million; the total amount of ETH liquidation was US$293 million, and the total amount of BTC liquidation was US$212 million.

