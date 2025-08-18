Incrypted and Runner Bot enter into strategic partnership to expand access to memecoin analytics

By: Incrypted
2025/08/18 23:07
  • Incrypted has entered into a strategic partnership with Runner Bot.
  • This is an analytical tool for selecting promising projects.
  • Runner Bot is now available to all users with an Incrypted Plus subscription.

The Incrypted team has entered into a partnership with Runner Bot, an analytical tool on the Solana network designed to analyse and trade memecoins.

The cooperation is aimed at making professional analytical tools more accessible to a wider audience of traders. As part of the agreement, Incrypted Plus subscribers have already received free access to Runner Bot’s features.

The Runner Bot offers traders many advantages, including:

  • detailed analytics on tokens in the Solana network. To receive information, it is enough to send a request in the form of its contract;
  • trading signals for those memecoins that the bot considers promising;
  • updates on already launched projects, for example, when a certain price level is reached;
  • trading through the interface, which allows for faster response to signals, and much more.

Runner Bot is a tool aimed at simplifying trading decisions. It allows you to automate and systematise information collection and simplify signal processing.

The tool is useful for analysing tokens, mainly memecoins, and can provide detailed analytics on:

  • price, trading volume, number of transactions, and «age» of the asset;
  • the structure of the portfolios of the top 30 largest token holders;
  • a database of addresses of opinion leaders, experts, and influencers;
  • information about the developer of a particular project, including its previous releases, their market performance, etc.

In addition to Runner Bot, the project’s ecosystem also includes the Runner Signals Channels solution. This tool allows you to analyse thousands of memecoins on the pump.fun and letsbonk.fun platforms, selecting those with the potential for significant growth in the future.

Runner Signals Channels monitors and analyses assets before and after migration, cutting off most suspicious projects based on behavioural factors and their distribution.

The integration of Runner Bot into the Incrypted ecosystem simplifies trading decision-making, makes trading more convenient, and provides access to early signals that were previously available only to a limited number of users.

