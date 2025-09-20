CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.
The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4324.62, down 2.0% (-88.55) since 4 p.m. ET on Friday.
One of 20 assets is trading higher.
Leaders: NEAR (+0.1%) and AVAX (-1.0%)
Laggards: SUI (-5.6%) and BCH (-4.7%).
The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.
Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/19/coindesk-20-performance-update-index-drops-2-as-nearly-all-constituents-trade-lower