CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.
The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4207.6, up 1.4% (+58.34) since 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
All 20 assets are trading higher.
Leaders: BCH (+3.8%) and HBAR (+2.7%).
Laggards: DOT (+0.2%) and ADA (+0.5%).
The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.
Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/11/coindesk-20-performance-update-index-gains-1-4-as-all-constituents-trade-higher